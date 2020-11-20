Nov. 2

1:57 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Justin Mitchell assisted another agency in the Challis area.

Nov. 3

9:17 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist assisted another agency in the Mackay area.

Nov. 5

8:54 a.m. Mitchell and Lumpkin responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on River Drive in Clayton.

Nov. 6

2:25 p.m. Deputy John Haugh responded to a report of vandalism at the Tea Cup Cafe in Challis.

4:41 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance assisted another agency on Idanha Street in Mackay.

5:11 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 93 near Grand View Canyon.

8:02 p.m. Peterson, Clayton fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 75 in Clayton.

Nov. 7

10:39 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at Kimble Oil & Gas in Challis.

6:15 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main in Challis.

Nov. 8

8:22 a.m. Rosenkrance and the Mackay ambulance responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident on U.S. 93 in Mackay.

3:24 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on 13th Street in Challis.

5:10 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Hunter Lane in Challis.

Tags