Nov. 2
1:57 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Justin Mitchell assisted another agency in the Challis area.
Nov. 3
9:17 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist assisted another agency in the Mackay area.
Nov. 5
8:54 a.m. Mitchell and Lumpkin responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on River Drive in Clayton.
Nov. 6
2:25 p.m. Deputy John Haugh responded to a report of vandalism at the Tea Cup Cafe in Challis.
4:41 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance assisted another agency on Idanha Street in Mackay.
5:11 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 93 near Grand View Canyon.
8:02 p.m. Peterson, Clayton fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 75 in Clayton.
Nov. 7
10:39 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at Kimble Oil & Gas in Challis.
6:15 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main in Challis.
Nov. 8
8:22 a.m. Rosenkrance and the Mackay ambulance responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
3:24 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on 13th Street in Challis.
5:10 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Hunter Lane in Challis.