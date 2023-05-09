APRIL 311:45 a.m. An accident was reported on U.S. Highway 93 in Darlington.
APRIL 55:06 p.m. Something was reported stolen from a home on Challis Creek Road.
APRIL 61:28 p.m. A driver reported hitting a deer on U.S. 93 at Mackay Reservoir.
APRIL 710:45 a.m. Something was reported stolen from the baseball practice fields in Challis.
APRIL 812:38 a.m. An accident was reported on U.S. 93 in Challis.
5:42 p.m. Cattle were reported on U.S. 93 near Morgan Creek Road.
7:45 p.m. An accident was reported at the intersection of Custer and Main streets in Mackay.
APRIL 1010:34 a.m. Chief Deputy Crissi Gilchrist dealt with an unwanted person at the prosecuting attorney’s office in Challis.
4:36 p.m. A trespasser was reported at Sammy’s Mini Mart in Mackay.
APRIL 127:13 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call at 7C Junction.
11:57 p.m. Challis firefighters were called to a brush fire on Piva Road.
1:36 p.m. Challis firefighters responded to a brush fire on River Rock Road.
6:14 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Seventh Street.
APRIL 1311:45 a.m. Mackay fire and ambulance volunteers responded to an auto accident on U.S. 93.
1:46 p.m. A theft was reported from a home on Capitol Avenue in Mackay.
APRIL 141:25 p.m. Challis volunteer firefighters responded to 175 Cottonwood Lane where a house was on fire. Firefighters returned at 8:36 a.m. the following morning when the fire sparked back up. Firefighter Doug Hammond said it appears to have begun as a chimney fire. The owners, who live in Colorado, were at the house doing some clean-up work. One woman was taken to a medical clinic after breathing in smoke. The house was destroyed, Hammond said.
7:02 p.m. A driver hit a deer on Idaho 75 near East Fork.
APRIL 1511:12 a.m. A person drove off from 7C Junction without paying for gasoline.
2:47 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call at the Village Inn Motel.
6:26 p.m. Deputy Jordan Kunkel checked on a report that explosives were found at Morgan Creek and McNabb Point near Challis.
APRIL 172:06 p.m. A gun was reported lost in rural Mackay.
4:31 p.m. Challis firefighters assisted Lemhi County firefighters at a campfire in Deer Gulch that got out of control.
APRIL 1911:28 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Valley View Lane.
8:42 p.m. Someone reported something suspicious on White Knob Street in Mackay.
APRIL 201:25 p.m. Challis firefighters were called to a fire on Birch Creek.
APRIL 217:35 p.m. Someone was arrested for making threats on 10th Street in Challis.
APRIL 2212:39 a.m. Someone complained about noise on Sixth Street in Challis.
9:27 p.m. Challis firefighters responded to a fire on Foothills Road.
