Dec. 31

2:38 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main Street in May.

5:13 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Ace of Diamonds Street in Stanley.

10:20 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of a landlord-tenant dispute on Homestead Road in Stanley.

7:23 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main in Challis.

9:48 p.m. Challis fire volunteers responded to a report of fires on Challis Creek Road which turned out to be approved New Year’s Eve bonfires.

Jan. 1

9:45 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a civil disturbance on McCaleb Avenue in Mackay.

Jan. 2

8:23 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at Gateway MiniMart in Challis.

Jan. 3

3:10 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.

Jan. 4

7:05 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin, Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist and Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a report of a stolen vehicle near Gooseberry Creek near Challis.

7:42 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of theft on Homestead Road in Stanley.

1:50 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a possible slide-off on Idaho Highway 21 in Stanley.

4:57 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a problem with a juvenile.

Jan. 5

6:11 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a possible DUI on Idaho Highway 75 south of Stanley.

8:07 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of an animal-vs-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 93 north of Mackay.

