Dec. 31
2:38 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main Street in May.
5:13 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Ace of Diamonds Street in Stanley.
10:20 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of a landlord-tenant dispute on Homestead Road in Stanley.
7:23 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main in Challis.
9:48 p.m. Challis fire volunteers responded to a report of fires on Challis Creek Road which turned out to be approved New Year’s Eve bonfires.
Jan. 1
9:45 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a civil disturbance on McCaleb Avenue in Mackay.
Jan. 2
8:23 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at Gateway MiniMart in Challis.
Jan. 3
3:10 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
Jan. 4
7:05 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin, Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist and Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a report of a stolen vehicle near Gooseberry Creek near Challis.
7:42 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of theft on Homestead Road in Stanley.
1:50 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a possible slide-off on Idaho Highway 21 in Stanley.
4:57 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a problem with a juvenile.
Jan. 5
6:11 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a possible DUI on Idaho Highway 75 south of Stanley.
8:07 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of an animal-vs-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 93 north of Mackay.