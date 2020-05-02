April 13
12:34 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a 911 hang up on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.
11:04 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a report of a non-injury accident on Third Street in Challis.
April 14
2:38 p.m. The Challis ambulance and Challis fire volunteers responded to a fire on Corrigan Lane in Challis.
3:36 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Third Street in Challis.
April 15
9:05 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Rod and Gun Club Road in Challis.
12:58 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of a gas drive off in the Butte County area.
April 16
11:56 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of an open 911 call on Fifth Street in Challis.
12:58 p.m. Williams responded to a report of aggravated battery on Cedar Creek Road in Mackay.
April 17
8:17 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of theft on Antelope Road in Mackay.
April 18
7:44 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a 911 hang up in Darlington.
12:15 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of damaged property at Challis City Park.
12:39 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a fire near Mackay.
2:23 p.m. O’Brien and the Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on North Avenue in Challis.
6 p.m. Williams responded to a report of a protection order violation near Mackay.
April 19
2:16 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.
2:58 p.m. Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to a brush fire on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
6:39 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of a complaint on Butte Avenue in Challis.
6:45 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Niece Avenue in Stanley.
7:07 p.m. Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to a brush fire on Challis Creek Road in Challis. The fire burned at the same location as earlier in the day after loose embers re-ignited it.
9:32 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of assault on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.