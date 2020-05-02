April 13

12:34 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a 911 hang up on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.

11:04 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a report of a non-injury accident on Third Street in Challis.

April 14

2:38 p.m. The Challis ambulance and Challis fire volunteers responded to a fire on Corrigan Lane in Challis.

3:36 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Third Street in Challis.

April 15

9:05 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Rod and Gun Club Road in Challis.

12:58 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of a gas drive off in the Butte County area.

April 16

11:56 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of an open 911 call on Fifth Street in Challis.

12:58 p.m. Williams responded to a report of aggravated battery on Cedar Creek Road in Mackay.

April 17

8:17 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of theft on Antelope Road in Mackay.

April 18

7:44 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a 911 hang up in Darlington.

12:15 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of damaged property at Challis City Park.

12:39 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a fire near Mackay.

2:23 p.m. O’Brien and the Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on North Avenue in Challis.

6 p.m. Williams responded to a report of a protection order violation near Mackay.

April 19

2:16 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.

2:58 p.m. Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to a brush fire on Challis Creek Road in Challis.

6:39 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of a complaint on Butte Avenue in Challis.

6:45 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Niece Avenue in Stanley.

7:07 p.m. Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to a brush fire on Challis Creek Road in Challis. The fire burned at the same location as earlier in the day after loose embers re-ignited it.

9:32 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of assault on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.

