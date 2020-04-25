April 6
10:07 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist and Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a report of of a hit-and-run accident on U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.
April 7
2 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance assisted a driver on U.S. 93 south of Challis.
4:22 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams, Rosenkrance and Mitchell responded to a report of a person who wasn’t welcome on Custer Street in Mackay.
7:36 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of trespassing on Garden Creek Road in Challis.
April 8
2:34 p.m. Deputy Lane Bowman responded to a report of property damage on Niece Avenue in Stanley.
3:39 p.m. Williams responded to a report of a protection order violation on Miner’s Way in Mackay.
April 9
3:01 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
April 10
2:08 p.m. Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to a report of a brush fire on Garden Creek Road in Challis.
7:22 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of harassment on 4100 West near Mackay.
April 11
2:34 a.m. Williams responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Franklin Canyon Road in Mackay.
1:37 p.m. Challis and Clayton fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to a report of a fire on Idaho Highway 75 east of Challis. It was a minor fire on the roof of a house.
1:39 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on U.S. 93 in Challis.
8:33 p.m. Bowman responded to a report of someone disturbing the peace on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.