June 1
5:09 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance and Lost River Electric workers were called to downed power lines at a campsite along the Big Lost River.
6:46 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Main in Challis.
June 2
11:19 a.m. Deputy Justin Mitchell and Lumpkin responded to a report of a suspicious person on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
1:18 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien assisted a person in the Iron Creek area near Stanley.
June 3
3:42 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main in Challis.
7:44 a.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of water on the road on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.
8:57 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at Shiloh Warm Springs Ranch near Challis.
5:45 p.m. Sawtooth Search and and Rescue workers responded to a report of lost hikers near Goat Falls in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
6:56 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Hot Springs Road in Challis.
8:38 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of suspicious circumstances near Challis High School.
June 4
10:01 a.m. Deputy John Haugh assisted a motorist on Idaho Highway 75 in Stanley.
11:17 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Trails End Lane in Challis.
2:56 p.m. Williams responded to a report of shots fired at Mackay Reservoir.
3:07 p.m. Sawtooth Search and Rescue workers responded to a report of a lost hiker on Goat Lake Trail in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
3:12 p.m. Williams responded to a report of a possible DUI on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
4:12 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey, Stanley fire volunteers and the Stanley ambulance responded to a report of a tree fallingl on a vehicle in the Iron Creek area near Stanley.
5:43 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Rod and Gun Club Road in Challis.
June 5
7:48 a.m. Lumpkin responded to a report of an accident on Idaho 75 near Challis.
12:55 p.m. Challis and Pahsimeroi fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to multiple fires along U.S. 93 north of Challis.
5:55 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of trespassing at the Stinker Station in Challis.
6:54 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of harassment at the Redfish Lake Lodge in Stanley.
7:24 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at the East Fork Campground on Idaho 75.
7:38 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Family Dollar in Challis.
8:13 p.m. Pahsimeroi and Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to a fire that reignited on U.S. 93 in Challis.
8:23 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho 75 south of Stanley.
June 6
1:19 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at the Stanley Museum.
8:38 a.m. O’Brien assisted a motorist on Idaho 75 in Stanley.
12:03 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a fire on Bradbury Lane in Challis.
2:25 p.m. Rosenkrance assisted a person at Pettit Lake near Stanley.
June 7
8:34 a.m. O’Brien responded to an accident on Idaho 75 in Stanley.
11 a.m. Williams responded to a report of illegal dumping at the RV dump station on Bar Road in Mackay.
5:05 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to an accident on U.S. 93 in Mackay.