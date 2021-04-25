April 8
12:05 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to an alarm on 12th Street in Challis.
April 9
11:53 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a possible DUI on Main in Challis.
11:56 a.m. Mitchell responded to a report of theft on Main in Challis.
12:33 p.m. Mitchell responded to a violation of a no-contact order on Cowboy Lane in Challis.
3:09 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Obsidian Avenue in Stanley.
8:45 p.m. Peterson responded to a problem at the Redstone Apartments in Challis.
April 10
8:58 p.m. Peterson responded to a disturbance on Crane Lane in Challis.
April 11
1 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to an accident on Bar Road in Mackay.
1:06 a.m. Peterson responded to a complaint on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
1:44 a.m. Deputy Kyle O'Brien responded to a domestic disturbance on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.
1:08 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of threats on Dawn Circle in Challis.
4:58 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of a reckless driver in the Mackay area.
8:16 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a power outage on Hot Springs Road in Challis.
April 12
8:18 a.m. Williams assisted another agency in the Mackay area.
2:59 p.m. Williams responded to a theft in the Mackay area.
4:18 p.m. Williams assisted another agency on Antelope Road in Mackay.
8:28 p.m. Williams assisted another agency on North 3530 in Mackay.
11:27 p.m. Williams responded to a possible DUI on U.S. 93 near Leslie.
April 13
3:18 a.m. Gilchrist responded to an accident on U.S. 93 in Challis.
9:30 a.m. Mitchell responded to a report of fraud on Piva Road in Challis.
April 14
10:44 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a civil complaint in the Mackay area.