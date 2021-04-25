April 8

12:05 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to an alarm on 12th Street in Challis.

April 9

11:53 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a possible DUI on Main in Challis.

11:56 a.m. Mitchell responded to a report of theft on Main in Challis.

12:33 p.m. Mitchell responded to a violation of a no-contact order on Cowboy Lane in Challis.

3:09 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Obsidian Avenue in Stanley.

8:45 p.m. Peterson responded to a problem at the Redstone Apartments in Challis.

April 10

8:58 p.m. Peterson responded to a disturbance on Crane Lane in Challis.

April 11

1 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to an accident on Bar Road in Mackay.

1:06 a.m. Peterson responded to a complaint on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.

1:44 a.m. Deputy Kyle O'Brien responded to a domestic disturbance on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.

1:08 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of threats on Dawn Circle in Challis.

4:58 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of a reckless driver in the Mackay area.

8:16 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a power outage on Hot Springs Road in Challis.

April 12

8:18 a.m. Williams assisted another agency in the Mackay area.

2:59 p.m. Williams responded to a theft in the Mackay area.

4:18 p.m. Williams assisted another agency on Antelope Road in Mackay.

8:28 p.m. Williams assisted another agency on North 3530 in Mackay.

11:27 p.m. Williams responded to a possible DUI on U.S. 93 near Leslie.

April 13

3:18 a.m. Gilchrist responded to an accident on U.S. 93 in Challis.

9:30 a.m. Mitchell responded to a report of fraud on Piva Road in Challis.

April 14

10:44 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a civil complaint in the Mackay area.

Tags