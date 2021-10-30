Oct. 18

10 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson checked on a report of property damage.

10:50 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.

1:03 p.m. Peterson checked on another property damage report near Challis.

1:50 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 75 in Stanley.

6:09 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of property damage on Butte Avenue in Challis.

7:50 p.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall responded to an animal-vs-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.

Oct. 19

2:05 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to an assault reported on Garden Creek Road in Challis.

2:43 p.m. Downey responded to a complaint made on Main in Challis.

Oct. 20

11:06 a.m. Deputy Kyle O'Brien was called to a protection order violation at Redwood Cabins in Stanley.

5:10 p.m. Downey responded to a complaint at the Challis city park.

5:46 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Ninth Street in Challis.

10:58 p.m. Downey responded to a battery incident on Third Street in Challis.

Oct. 22

1:02 p.m. Deputy Shay Rosenkrance assisted another agency on Fullmer Avenue in Mackay.

4:58 p.m. Peterson, The Challis ambulance and Challis fire volunteers responded to an accident on U.S. 93 south of Challis.

5:50 p.m. Marshall responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 south of Mackay.

6:35 p.m. Marshall responded to an animal-vs-vehicle accident on U.S. 93 south of Mackay.

Oct. 23

7:05 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to an alarm on Main Street in Mackay.

8:23 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to battery reported on Main Street in Mackay.

11:13 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to battery reported at Ken's Club in Mackay.

Oct. 24

8:03 a.m. Downey checked on a report of property damage on Blue Mountain Road in Challis.

12:45 p.m. Downey checked on suspicious circumstances reported at the Challis Roadhouse.

