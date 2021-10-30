Sheriff's report Oct 30, 2021 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 1810 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson checked on a report of property damage.10:50 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis. 1:03 p.m. Peterson checked on another property damage report near Challis.1:50 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 75 in Stanley.6:09 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of property damage on Butte Avenue in Challis.7:50 p.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall responded to an animal-vs-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.Oct. 192:05 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to an assault reported on Garden Creek Road in Challis.2:43 p.m. Downey responded to a complaint made on Main in Challis.Oct. 2011:06 a.m. Deputy Kyle O'Brien was called to a protection order violation at Redwood Cabins in Stanley.5:10 p.m. Downey responded to a complaint at the Challis city park.5:46 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Ninth Street in Challis. 10:58 p.m. Downey responded to a battery incident on Third Street in Challis.Oct. 221:02 p.m. Deputy Shay Rosenkrance assisted another agency on Fullmer Avenue in Mackay.4:58 p.m. Peterson, The Challis ambulance and Challis fire volunteers responded to an accident on U.S. 93 south of Challis.5:50 p.m. Marshall responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 south of Mackay.6:35 p.m. Marshall responded to an animal-vs-vehicle accident on U.S. 93 south of Mackay.Oct. 237:05 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to an alarm on Main Street in Mackay.8:23 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to battery reported on Main Street in Mackay.11:13 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to battery reported at Ken's Club in Mackay.Oct. 248:03 a.m. Downey checked on a report of property damage on Blue Mountain Road in Challis.12:45 p.m. Downey checked on suspicious circumstances reported at the Challis Roadhouse. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sheriff Challis Mackay Stanley Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Water Department addresses boil order concerns Charlie Kirk's visit to Nampa stokes conversation on critical race theory Twelve more eastern Idahoans died in past two weeks from COVID-19 Suspect wandered mall with gun for 40 minutes prior to shooting HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Blackfoot's Gregory, Skyline's Roberts, Idaho Falls' Athay earn state titles New hunting pheasant suppler found after original drops ball HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline engineers huge comeback in 42-21 playoff win over Lakeland HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bonneville's season comes to an end with 24-6 playoff loss to Pocatello Opinion: Thanks for giving me COVID-19 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Breaking down each District 6 matchup in the first round of the playoffs Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.