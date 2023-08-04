JULY 102:13 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Valley Road.
11 a.m. Someone in Challis reported something was stolen.
2:01 p.m. Someone drove off from 7C Junction without paying for gas.
5:47 p.m. Vandalism was reported in Mackay.
JULY 1111:59 a.m. Challis volunteer firefighters responded to a fire on U.S. Highway 93.
6:42 p.m. A fire was reported on Butte Avenue in Challis.
JULY 125:53 a.m. Hikers were reported overdue at the Toolbox Creek trailhead near Mackay.
3:36 p.m. An accident was reported on Idaho Highway 75 between Challis and Clayton.
6:22 p.m. Someone reported a theft from a campsite across from the Stanley forest ranger station.
8:07 p.m. Deputies arrested someone on Valley View Lane in Challis for resisting and obstructing an officer.
9:48 p.m. An auto hit a deer on Idaho 75 near Clayton.
JULY 139:08 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Apex Lane.
12:30 p.m. Someone in Challis reported being harassed.
7:06 p.m. Stanley emergency volunteers responded to an accident on Idaho 75.
11:48 p.m. Someone reported a gun was fired on Hutchison in Challis.
JULY 142:14 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call in Clayton.
3:20 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call in Lower Stanley.
9:15 a.m. Someone on Valley Avenue in Challis complained about noise.
12:09 p.m. Mackay emergency volunteers responded to an accident reported on U.S. 93, but found no accident.
2:46 p.m. Deputy Ethan Kelly checked on an unwelcome person at a site on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
4:45 p.m. An accident was reported on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
6:26 p.m. An accident was reported in Stanley.
6:37 p.m. Kelly checked on a report someone had been assaulted at Mackay Reservoir.
JULY 159:37 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Crane Lane.
9:49 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call at Stanley Baking Co.
4:43 p.m. Challis and Pahsimeroi firefighters and Challis ambulance workers responded to an accident on Moen Lane.
6:48 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call at Challis Hot Springs.
10:18 p.m. Search and rescue volunteers were called out in Mackay.
10:23 p.m. Someone reported a gun was fired near Redfish Lake.
11:43 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Eva Falls Avenue.
JULY 1610:35 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call in Ellis.
11:29 a.m. Someone in Stanley reported a dog bit them.
6:27 p.m. Someone in Stanley claimed an animal was being abused.
JULY 171:14 p.m. Someone complained about something on Seventh Street in Challis.
11:39 p.m. A driver struck an animal on Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley.
JULY 181:42 p.m. Someone reported being assaulted at the Hummingbird camp site near Mackay.
5:18 p.m. Mackay ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Houston Road.
5:22 p.m. Something suspicious was reported at a home on Valley Road in Challis.
7:45 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on U.S. 93.
JULY 1912:01 a.m. A burglary was reported at a business in Stanley.
1:01 a.m. A burglary was reported at a home on Butte Avenue in Challis.
2:04 a.m. An accident was reported on U.S. 93 near Challis.
11:22 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a call at the Bayhorse townsite.
4:40 p.m. Someone reported a driver left the scene of an accident on Piva Road near Challis.
6:53 p.m. Someone was arrested on Bluebird Lane in Challis for a gun violation.
JULY 206:33 p.m. A theft was reported on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
5:05 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of a fight at Mackay Elementary School.
JULY 215:57 a.m. Someone on Third Street in Challis reported being harassed.
12:17 p.m. Someone at Northgate Inn in Challis reported being stalked.
12:24 p.m. Challis volunteer firefighters responded to a brush fire on Piva Road.
12:45 p.m. Someone in Clayton reported something suspicious.
3:53 p.m. An ATV accident was reported on East Fork.
8:19 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers assisted an injured person at Redfish Lake Lodge.
JULY 2212:49 p.m. An air ambulance was sent to Stanley for a person with a medical issue.
4:43 p.m. Sawtooth Search and Rescue volunteers were called to the Lola campground.
4:48 p.m. Someone in Mackay reported being harassed.
11:52 p.m. A trespasser was reported on Skyline Drive in Challis.
11:59 p.m. Fireworks were reportedly set off on Critchfield Avenue in Stanley, prompting complaints.
JULY 2312:59 a.m. Deputies found a minor in possession of alcohol in Stanley.
9:22 a.m. Someone complained about a mean dog on Challis Creek Road.
10:35 a.m. A theft was reported from a vehicle at Redfish Lake.
12:27 p.m. Something suspicious was reported at the Redfish Lake store.
3:58 p.m. A driver struck an animal on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
