Oct. 25

7:32 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien was called to a vehicle off the road on Idaho Highway 21 in Stanley.

Oct. 26

8:54 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Matt Cahoon and Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to an incident on 6100 West near Mackay.

10:16 p.m. Custer County search and rescue volunteers responded to a missing hunter near Twin Peaks.

Oct. 27

2:36 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of fraud on Millick Lane in Challis.

Oct. 28

8:13 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of harassment on Main in Challis.

4:27 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a report of possible child abuse in Challis.

Oct. 29

3:36 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a complaint in Mackay.

4 p.m. Downey responded to an animal complaint on Viking Way in Challis.

Oct. 30

4:38 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a protection order violation in Stanley.

7:16 p.m. Peterson responded to a problem at the Northgate Inn in Challis.

Oct. 31

8:08 a.m. Peterson assisted Fish and Game Conservation Officer Aaron Andruska on East Fork Road.

11:26 a.m. Peterson checked on a no-contact order violation in Challis.

6:08 p.m. Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to a rollover on the Bayhorse road.

