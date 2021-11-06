Sheriff's report Nov 6, 2021 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 257:32 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien was called to a vehicle off the road on Idaho Highway 21 in Stanley.Oct. 26 8:54 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Matt Cahoon and Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to an incident on 6100 West near Mackay.10:16 p.m. Custer County search and rescue volunteers responded to a missing hunter near Twin Peaks.Oct. 272:36 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of fraud on Millick Lane in Challis.Oct. 288:13 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of harassment on Main in Challis.4:27 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a report of possible child abuse in Challis. Oct. 293:36 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a complaint in Mackay.4 p.m. Downey responded to an animal complaint on Viking Way in Challis.Oct. 304:38 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a protection order violation in Stanley.7:16 p.m. Peterson responded to a problem at the Northgate Inn in Challis.Oct. 318:08 a.m. Peterson assisted Fish and Game Conservation Officer Aaron Andruska on East Fork Road.11:26 a.m. Peterson checked on a no-contact order violation in Challis.6:08 p.m. Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to a rollover on the Bayhorse road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sheriff Challis Mackay Stanley Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scoreboard from Friday's playoff games HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby cruises past Capital, 41-14, moving on to the 5A semis Connect Fast joins Idaho Falls Fiber network White, Von Squatter banned from local forests for 5 years Inotiv, Inc. Completes Purchase of Envigo Lt. Gov. McGeachin’s office decreases supplemental budget request for legal fees The battle against lake trout: Yellowstone park biologists find Mother Nature a powerful foe Colson, Austin Climbers circulate petition to halt closure in Massacre Rocks area Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.