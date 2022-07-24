JULY 11
9:08 p.m. Deputy Breydon Brewer and Mackay fire volunteers responded to a report of livestock in distress.
JULY 12
8:35 a.m. A vehicle was reported stolen at the Boundary Creek boat launch.
1:24 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a call on Fifth Street in Challis.
7:51 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers assisted an injured person at Point Campground No. 3 near Redfish Lake.
JULY 13
11:26 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a call on 10th Street in Challis.
6:14 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on U.S. Highway 93 near Mackay Reservoir.
JULY 14
12:42 p.m. Challis ambulance workers assisted an injured person on Valley Road.
2:54 p.m. Challis fire volunteers, ambulance crew members and the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle accident on U.S. 93 near Ellis.
6:29 p.m. A complaint was made about illegal camping near Cherry Creek.
8:50 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call at the clinic.
JULY 15
10:29 a.m. A trespasser was reported near Mackay.
11:32 a.m. Deputy Chris Harvey responded to a medical call on McCaleb street in Mackay.
3:08 p.m. Deputy Gavin Jones cited someone for possessing drugs.
5:59 p.m. Deputies checked on a report of disorderly conduct at Sockeye Campground near Stanley Lake.
6:31 p.m. A burglary at a residence on Trail Creek Road was reported.
9:14 p.m. Deputy Gavin Jones checked out a report of damaged property on Jobe Lane near Challis.
11:39 p.m. Jones checked on a report of fireworks or gunfire at the Northgate Motel in Challis.
JULY 16
11:12 a.m. A vehicle was reported stolen on Garden Creek Road in Challis.
2:19 p.m. Challis fire volunteers, the ambulance crew and Chief Deputy Levi Maydole were called to a motorcycle accident on Hotsprings Road in Challis.
3:27 p.m. Marine Deputy John Haugh checked on a boat that wouldn’t run on Redfish Lake.
JULY 17
2:48 p.m. An accident was reported on Idaho Highway 75 in Stanley.
