June 15
5:03 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Fourth Street in Challis.
7:51 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to an accident on U.S. Highway 93 south of Challis.
12:52 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main Street in May.
3:22 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call near Stanley.
5:38 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of of an accident at the Mount Borah Trailhead.
June 16
1:04 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of reckless driving in Challis.
June 17
12:30 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a noise complaint on Edna McGowen Avenue in Stanley.
10:25 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on U.S. 93 in Challis.
3:51 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main Street in May.
5:12 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a civil complaint on South Avenue in Challis.
8:53 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of trespassing on Third Street in Challis.
June 18
6:50 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of overdue campers near Loon Creek in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
10:21 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 75 in Stanley.
June 19
11:19 a.m. Pumphrey assisted a motorist on Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley.
2:07 p.m. Idaho Transportation Department workers responded to a report of rocks on the road on Idaho 75 east of Stanley.
5:08 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Ace of Diamonds Street in Stanley.
11:07 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of an overdue person at the Village Inn Motel and Restaurant in Challis.
11:08 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a juvenile problem on Piva Road in Challis.
June 20
4:21 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 in Challis.
10:12 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
12:52 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a dispute between a camper and the campground host at Tourist Park in Mackay.
3:23 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien assisted the Idaho State Police on Idaho 21 near Stanley.
3:41 p.m. Gilchrist responded to an accident on Hotsprings Road in Challis.
6:33 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Redfish Lake Road in Stanley.
9:05 p.m. Peterson responded to an animal complaint on 10th Street in Challis.
June 21
11:27 a.m. O’Brien assisted the Idaho State Police on Idaho 21 northwest of Stanley.
1:31 p.m. Deputy John Haugh responded to a report of a boat accident on Redfish Lake.