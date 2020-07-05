June 15

5:03 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Fourth Street in Challis.

7:51 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to an accident on U.S. Highway 93 south of Challis.

12:52 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main Street in May.

3:22 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call near Stanley.

5:38 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of of an accident at the Mount Borah Trailhead.

June 16

1:04 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of reckless driving in Challis.

June 17

12:30 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a noise complaint on Edna McGowen Avenue in Stanley.

10:25 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on U.S. 93 in Challis.

3:51 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main Street in May.

5:12 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a civil complaint on South Avenue in Challis.

8:53 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of trespassing on Third Street in Challis.

June 18

6:50 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of overdue campers near Loon Creek in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

10:21 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 75 in Stanley.

June 19

11:19 a.m. Pumphrey assisted a motorist on Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley.

2:07 p.m. Idaho Transportation Department workers responded to a report of rocks on the road on Idaho 75 east of Stanley.

5:08 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Ace of Diamonds Street in Stanley.

11:07 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of an overdue person at the Village Inn Motel and Restaurant in Challis.

11:08 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a juvenile problem on Piva Road in Challis.

June 20

4:21 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 in Challis.

10:12 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.

12:52 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a dispute between a camper and the campground host at Tourist Park in Mackay.

3:23 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien assisted the Idaho State Police on Idaho 21 near Stanley.

3:41 p.m. Gilchrist responded to an accident on Hotsprings Road in Challis.

6:33 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Redfish Lake Road in Stanley.

9:05 p.m. Peterson responded to an animal complaint on 10th Street in Challis.

June 21

11:27 a.m. O’Brien assisted the Idaho State Police on Idaho 21 northwest of Stanley.

1:31 p.m. Deputy John Haugh responded to a report of a boat accident on Redfish Lake.

Tags