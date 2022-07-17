JUNE 27
12:58 a.m. Deputy Gregory Pitts responded to a fight reported at Mountain Village Resort in Stanley.
9:42 a.m. The Challis ambulance crew transported a patient at the Challis Area Health Center.
JUNE 28
6:04 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers were sent to Mountain Village Resort’s hot springs.
JUNE 29
7:42 p.m. A trespasser was reported at Big John’s scrap yard on Rambling Lane in Challis.
JUNE 30
9:22 p.m. Challis ambulance workers and volunteer firefighters responded to an accident on U.S. Highway 93.
JULY 1
11:42 a.m. Deputy Chris Harvey checked on a report of a mutilated cow on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
6:45 p.m. Property damage was reported in Mackay.
JULY 2
1:09 p.m. A trespasser was reported on Benner Street in Stanley.
2:18 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a call on Pleasant Avenue.
3:09 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office was informed of a reckless driver on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley.
6:02 p.m. Marine Deputy John Haugh and Raymond Simon arrested someone for boating under the influence on Redfish Lake.
7:41 p.m. Someone complained about fireworks being set off at a campground near Bull Trout Lake.
8:03 p.m. Haugh addressed a violation of a boater operating a boat negligently on Redfish Lake.
9:15 p.m. A theft was reported at city park in Challis.
JULY 3
5:25 a.m. Deputy Crissi Gilchrist checked on a report of an unwanted person at 7C Junction outside Challis.
12:16 p.m. Someone was arrested for drunk driving at Mackay Reservoir.
1:21 p.m. Haugh checked on a complaint of fireworks at Thatcher Creek campground near Stanley.
1:27 p.m. Someone was arrested after an auto crash on Idaho 75 near Stanley.
1:51 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the Challis Post Office.
7:31 p.m. Pitts checked on a report of a possible drunk driver near the intersection of Idaho highways 75 and 21 in Stanley.
10:39 p.m. Officers responded to reports of an assault and a possible drunk driver at Mountain Village in Stanley.
JULY 4
9:52 a.m. Someone on Idaho 75 near Challis reported being harassed.
11:33 a.m. Sawtooth search and rescue volunteers assisted an injured mountain bike rider near Stanley.
4:56 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a call on Challis Creek Road.
11:42 p.m. Challis ambulance crew members responded to a medial call on Ninth Street.
JULY 5
3:58 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office was notified of a trespasser at a property on Morgan Creek Road.
4:21 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a 911 call at Glacier campground near Stanley.
6 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to the Challis Area Health Center.
JULY 6
8:04 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a 911 call on Seventh Street.
10:29 a.m. A loiterer was reported at the Village Inn Restaurant in Challis.
1:01 p.m. An unwanted person was reported on Hitchcock Street in Mackay.
4:14 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a call on Hotsprings Road.
JULY 7
10:28 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a 911 call on Wall Street.
3:39 p.m. Stanley fire and ambulance volunteers, deputies and the county coroner responded to a vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 21 near Banner Summit. William Hammond died in a one-vehicle crash.
6:37 p.m. Deputy Levi Maydole responded to a report of battery at an RV park at May Family Ranch near Clayton.
JULY 8
10:08 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a call on Idaho 75.
11:58 a.m. Pitts checked on a report of speeding vehicles in Lower Stanley.
1:58 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a report of an accident on Redfish Lake.
4:36 p.m. Stanley search and rescue volunteers assisted an injured hiker.
5:42 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a call at Redfish Lake.
9:22 p.m. Deputies checked on a report of a reckless driver on Butte Avenue in Challis.
10:56 p.m. Deputies checked on a report of a prowler on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
JULY 9
3:43 p.m. Deputies, the county coroner and South Custer ambulance volunteers were called to a UTV accident near Trail Creek and Body Creek. Christine Curry died in the accident.
4:55 p.m. Challis ambulance workers were sent to the Sheriff’s Office for a medical call.
9:17 p.m. Deputy Gavin Jones checked on a report of trash dumped illegally along U.S. 93 near Challis.
JULY 10
6:07 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Pleasant Avenue.
7:12 p.m. Deputy Bryedon Brewer was called to an accident on Mackay Mine Hill.