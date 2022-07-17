JUNE 27

12:58 a.m. Deputy Gregory Pitts responded to a fight reported at Mountain Village Resort in Stanley.

9:42 a.m. The Challis ambulance crew transported a patient at the Challis Area Health Center.

JUNE 28

6:04 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers were sent to Mountain Village Resort’s hot springs.

JUNE 29

7:42 p.m. A trespasser was reported at Big John’s scrap yard on Rambling Lane in Challis.

JUNE 30

9:22 p.m. Challis ambulance workers and volunteer firefighters responded to an accident on U.S. Highway 93.

JULY 1

11:42 a.m. Deputy Chris Harvey checked on a report of a mutilated cow on U.S. 93 near Mackay.

6:45 p.m. Property damage was reported in Mackay.

JULY 2

1:09 p.m. A trespasser was reported on Benner Street in Stanley.

2:18 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a call on Pleasant Avenue.

3:09 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office was informed of a reckless driver on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley.

6:02 p.m. Marine Deputy John Haugh and Raymond Simon arrested someone for boating under the influence on Redfish Lake.

7:41 p.m. Someone complained about fireworks being set off at a campground near Bull Trout Lake.

8:03 p.m. Haugh addressed a violation of a boater operating a boat negligently on Redfish Lake.

9:15 p.m. A theft was reported at city park in Challis.

JULY 3

5:25 a.m. Deputy Crissi Gilchrist checked on a report of an unwanted person at 7C Junction outside Challis.

12:16 p.m. Someone was arrested for drunk driving at Mackay Reservoir.

1:21 p.m. Haugh checked on a complaint of fireworks at Thatcher Creek campground near Stanley.

1:27 p.m. Someone was arrested after an auto crash on Idaho 75 near Stanley.

1:51 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the Challis Post Office.

7:31 p.m. Pitts checked on a report of a possible drunk driver near the intersection of Idaho highways 75 and 21 in Stanley.

10:39 p.m. Officers responded to reports of an assault and a possible drunk driver at Mountain Village in Stanley.

JULY 4

9:52 a.m. Someone on Idaho 75 near Challis reported being harassed.

11:33 a.m. Sawtooth search and rescue volunteers assisted an injured mountain bike rider near Stanley.

4:56 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a call on Challis Creek Road.

11:42 p.m. Challis ambulance crew members responded to a medial call on Ninth Street.

JULY 5

3:58 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office was notified of a trespasser at a property on Morgan Creek Road.

4:21 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a 911 call at Glacier campground near Stanley.

6 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to the Challis Area Health Center.

JULY 6

8:04 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a 911 call on Seventh Street.

10:29 a.m. A loiterer was reported at the Village Inn Restaurant in Challis.

1:01 p.m. An unwanted person was reported on Hitchcock Street in Mackay.

4:14 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a call on Hotsprings Road.

JULY 7

10:28 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a 911 call on Wall Street.

3:39 p.m. Stanley fire and ambulance volunteers, deputies and the county coroner responded to a vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 21 near Banner Summit. William Hammond died in a one-vehicle crash.

6:37 p.m. Deputy Levi Maydole responded to a report of battery at an RV park at May Family Ranch near Clayton.

JULY 8

10:08 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a call on Idaho 75.

11:58 a.m. Pitts checked on a report of speeding vehicles in Lower Stanley.

1:58 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a report of an accident on Redfish Lake.

4:36 p.m. Stanley search and rescue volunteers assisted an injured hiker.

5:42 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a call at Redfish Lake.

9:22 p.m. Deputies checked on a report of a reckless driver on Butte Avenue in Challis.

10:56 p.m. Deputies checked on a report of a prowler on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.

JULY 9

3:43 p.m. Deputies, the county coroner and South Custer ambulance volunteers were called to a UTV accident near Trail Creek and Body Creek. Christine Curry died in the accident.

4:55 p.m. Challis ambulance workers were sent to the Sheriff’s Office for a medical call.

9:17 p.m. Deputy Gavin Jones checked on a report of trash dumped illegally along U.S. 93 near Challis.

JULY 10

6:07 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Pleasant Avenue.

7:12 p.m. Deputy Bryedon Brewer was called to an accident on Mackay Mine Hill.

