July 20
9:43 a.m. Deputy John Haugh responded to a report of an overdue camper in the Redfish Lake area.
11:34 a.m. Idaho State Police officers cited a person for possession of a controlled substance.
12:38 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of reckless driving on U.S. Highway 93 near Mount Borah.
3:26 p.m. Sawtooth National Recreation Area workers responded to a report of a fire near Stanley Lake. Forest Service firefighters kept the fire to an acre and discovered cigarette butts, which they presume to be the cause, among the ashes.
4:49 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of a gas drive-off at the Lower Stanley Country Store.
July 21
10:54 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist assisted a motorist in Grand View Canyon.
1:32 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Redfish Lake Lodge in Stanley.
2:22 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Stephens Road in Challis.
4:41 p.m. Challis fire volunteers, Pahsimeroi fire volunteers, the Challis ambulance, Deputy Joel Peterson and Gilchrist responded to a report of an overturned propane truck on U.S. 93 near Challis.
11:32 p.m. Peterson responded to a civil complaint on U.S. 93 in Challis.
July 22
10:53 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a dog biting another dog at Pioneer Court in Challis.
2:33 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of reckless driving on Main in Challis.
6:03 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Valley Avenue in Challis.
6:07 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of a drug violation on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
July 23
2:56 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley View Lane in Challis.
6:21 a.m. Williams responded to a report of a runaway on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.
2:35 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of property damage on Rod and Gun Club Road in Challis.
3:27 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey assisted someone on Idaho Highway 75 in Stanley.
July 24
11:12 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at the Sawtooth National Recreation Area Ranger Station.
11:15 a.m. Peterson responded to a report of fraud.
5:06 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of battery in the Darlington area.
10:42 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the Redfish Lake area.