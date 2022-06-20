MAY 23
5:32 p.m. A harassment complaint was made from someone on Valley Road in Challis.
7:38 p.m. The Challis ambulance crew was called to a medical issue on Valley Avenue.
MAY 24
7:24 a.m. A fish and game violation was reported near Clayton.
7:28 p.m. Search and rescue team members were notified of a man who fell from his raft and was killed while floating near the Boundary Creek boat ramp on the Salmon River. Searchers spotted his body from a helicopter, but he hasn’t yet been recovered.
MAY 26
7:41 p.m. A burglary was reported at a home in Clayton.
10:24 p.m. A disturbance on Main Street in Mackay resulted in an arrest made by Deputy Shade Rosenkrance.
MAY 27
4:43 a.m. A theft was reported in Mackay.
2:04 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers assisted an injured person on Idaho Highway 21.
4:14 p.m. Deputy Rosenkrance checked on a report of a possible trespasser at Mackay Reservoir.
MAY 28
12:17 p.m. Someone was cited for unlawful hunting.
12:30 p.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall checked on a report of a trespasser on Valley Avenue in Challis.
3:06 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers assisted an injured person.
MAY 29
5:18 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office was notified of vandalism to the head house at Mackay Dam.
MAY 30
1:51 p.m. Challis ambulance crew members responded to a 911 medical call on Third Street.
7:44 p.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a medical call on Third Street.
MAY 31
12:28 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin looked into a report of an incident of battery on Main in Challis.
12:45 p.m. Challis ambulance team members responded to a medical call on Crane Lane in Challis.
1:16 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey checked into a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 93 near Mackay.
1:22 p.m. The Challis ambulance team took a person to Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon.
2:31 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a call in Stanley.
JUNE 2
11:54 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a call on Niece Avenue.
JUNE 3
12:30 a.m. An accident at the intersection of Fourth and Pleasant streets in Challis was reported to the Sheriff’s Office.
4:57 p.m. Rosenkrance checked on a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
JUNE 4
1:05 a.m. Deputies Marshall and Trevor Downey responded to a report of a disturbance on Round Valley Road in Challis.
5:55 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a disturbance reported at the Fallini campground at Mackay Reservoir.
8:06 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call at the intersection of Idaho Highways 21 and 75.
12:10 p.m. A theft on Summit Circle in Challis was reported.
4:48 p.m. Deputies Marshall, Downey and Peterson and Challis ambulance team members responded to a report of a death on Third Street.
10:30 p.m. Harassment incidents were reported on Valley View Circle in Challis.
11:38 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson was called to an auto-animal accident on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
JUNE 5
1:49 a.m. Challis ambulance crew members were sent on a medical call to Valley View Circle.
9:43 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office received a report of damaged property on Valley Road in Challis.
10:50 a.m. Fraud was reported at Lambs Market in Challis.
5:51 p.m. A person was reported as overdue at Mackay Reservoir.
JUNE 6
10:09 a.m. Mackay fire and ambulance volunteers, Deputy Crissi Gilchrist and a Butte County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a one-vehicle crash near on U.S. 93 near Leslie.
7:22 p.m. A trespasser was reported at a scrap yard on U.S. 93 south of Challis.
10 p.m. A theft was reported in Mackay.
JUNE 7
4:30 p.m. A reckless driver was reported near Darlington.
5:07 p.m. Suspicious circumstances in Mackay were reported to the Sheriff’s Office.
JUNE 9
12:53 p.m. Harassment was reported on Valley Road in Challis.
JUNE 10
9:21 a.m. Someone reported they had been threatened on Valley Avenue in Challis.
9:31 a.m. Someone filed a complaint of irrigation water on the road on Cowboy Lane in Challis.
2:02 p.m. Marshall was called to Valley View Circle in Challis to deal with someone who wasn’t wanted at a residence.
5:16 p.m. Challis ambulance staffers responded to a medical call on Foothills Road.
5:54 p.m. Challis ambulance crew members responded to a medical call on Main street.
JUNE 11
1:38 p.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a medical call on Third Street.
JUNE 12
7:27 p.m. Downey checked on a report of trespassing at Redstone Apartments in Challis.
9:50 p.m. Downey checked on a report of trespassing near Challis.