July 29

8:54 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to an accident at Mill Creek near Challis.

9:50 a.m. Peterson responded to a report of illegal dumping at Bayhorse Lakes.

5:04 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 75 in Stanley.

5:36 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey, Peterson and Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen responded to an assault on Whitetail Drive in Clayton.

10:15 p.m. Deputies Trevor Downey and Kyle O’Brien were called to an accident on Main in Challis.

July 30

2:37 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams and Peterson responded to an accident at Bayhorse townsite.

11:45 p.m. Pumphrey, the Stanley ambulance and Idaho State Police officers responded to an accident at the Iron Creek turnoff near Stanley.

July 31

3:03 p.m. Downey, the Challis ambulance and Challis and Pahsimeroi fire volunteers responded to an accident on U.S. 93 near Challis.

Aug. 1

5:09 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a call on Main in Challis.

12:53 p.m. Downey responded to a reported theft on North Avenue in Challis.

2:30 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of possible child abuse on White Knob Street in Mackay.

6 p.m. Rosenkrance and Butte County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible DUI on U.S. 93 south of Mackay.

6:18 p.m. Downey was called to reports of mudslides on U.S. 93 north of Challis.

6:46 p.m. Pumphrey responded to reports of mudslides on Idaho 75 near Clayton.

6:53 p.m. Rosenkrance assisted someone at Mackay Reservoir.

7:15 p.m. The Challis ambulance assisted an injured person at Kimble Oil and Gas in Challis.

9:12 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley View Lane in Challis.

Aug. 2

12:49 a.m. Downey responded to a disturbance on Fourth Street in Challis.

3:13 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho 75 in Stanley.

8:35 p.m. Downey responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Dawn Circle in Challis.

8:41 p.m. The Stanley ambulance and Stanley fire volunteers responded to an accident at Sunbeam Hot Springs.

Aug. 3

8 a.m. O’Brien assisted Christiansen at the Hell Roaring Campground near Stanley.

7:29 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to an accident on Idaho 75 in Blaine County.

10:34 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a burglary on U.S. 93 in Challis.

Aug. 4

10:44 a.m. Williams and Rosenkrance responded to a reported theft on Capitol Avenue in Mackay.

3:50 p.m. Rosenkrance and Williams responded to a reported sexual offense at Antelope Creek near Mackay.

10:18 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of battery on Main Street in Mackay.

