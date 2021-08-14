July 29
8:54 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to an accident at Mill Creek near Challis.
9:50 a.m. Peterson responded to a report of illegal dumping at Bayhorse Lakes.
5:04 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 75 in Stanley.
5:36 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey, Peterson and Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen responded to an assault on Whitetail Drive in Clayton.
10:15 p.m. Deputies Trevor Downey and Kyle O’Brien were called to an accident on Main in Challis.
July 30
2:37 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams and Peterson responded to an accident at Bayhorse townsite.
11:45 p.m. Pumphrey, the Stanley ambulance and Idaho State Police officers responded to an accident at the Iron Creek turnoff near Stanley.
July 31
3:03 p.m. Downey, the Challis ambulance and Challis and Pahsimeroi fire volunteers responded to an accident on U.S. 93 near Challis.
Aug. 1
5:09 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a call on Main in Challis.
12:53 p.m. Downey responded to a reported theft on North Avenue in Challis.
2:30 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of possible child abuse on White Knob Street in Mackay.
6 p.m. Rosenkrance and Butte County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible DUI on U.S. 93 south of Mackay.
6:18 p.m. Downey was called to reports of mudslides on U.S. 93 north of Challis.
6:46 p.m. Pumphrey responded to reports of mudslides on Idaho 75 near Clayton.
6:53 p.m. Rosenkrance assisted someone at Mackay Reservoir.
7:15 p.m. The Challis ambulance assisted an injured person at Kimble Oil and Gas in Challis.
9:12 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley View Lane in Challis.
Aug. 2
12:49 a.m. Downey responded to a disturbance on Fourth Street in Challis.
3:13 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho 75 in Stanley.
8:35 p.m. Downey responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Dawn Circle in Challis.
8:41 p.m. The Stanley ambulance and Stanley fire volunteers responded to an accident at Sunbeam Hot Springs.
Aug. 3
8 a.m. O’Brien assisted Christiansen at the Hell Roaring Campground near Stanley.
7:29 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to an accident on Idaho 75 in Blaine County.
10:34 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a burglary on U.S. 93 in Challis.
Aug. 4
10:44 a.m. Williams and Rosenkrance responded to a reported theft on Capitol Avenue in Mackay.
3:50 p.m. Rosenkrance and Williams responded to a reported sexual offense at Antelope Creek near Mackay.
10:18 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of battery on Main Street in Mackay.