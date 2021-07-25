July 8
12:57 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey checked out a reported theft on North Avenue in Challis.
8:31 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey and Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen responded to a motorcycle accident by Fisher Creek near Stanley.
July 9
1:50 p.m. Downey responded to a hit and run accident on the Custer Motorway.
4:48 p.m. Sawtooth National Recreation Area firefighters responded to a fire in the Yellow Belly Lake area.
9:43 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at the Stanley Ranger Station.
11:16 p.m. Downey was called to an assault in the Challis area.
July 10
9:11 a.m. The Stanley ambulance helped an injured person on Niece Avenue in Stanley.
4:24 p.m. Deputies Matt Williams and Joel Peterson located a lost person in the Challis area.
4:44 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 75 in Stanley.
5:58 p.m. Idaho State Police officers assisted someone on Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley.
6:53 p.m. Pumphrey, the Stanley ambulance, Stanley fire volunteers and Sawtooth National Recreation Area firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at the Beaver Creek Campground near Stanley.
9:46 p.m. Williams responded to a fight reported on Main Street in Mackay.
July 11
12:16 a.m. Williams responded to a disturbance on College Street in Mackay.
11:30 a.m. Deputy John Haugh responded to a complaint at Redfish Lake near Stanley.
2:16 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Pettit Lake in Blaine County.
4:07 p.m. Pumphrey and Christiansen responded to a disturbance on Idaho 75 in Stanley.
5:22 p.m. Peterson responded to a reckless driver on Idaho 75 in Challis.
10:25 p.m. Pumphrey, the Stanley ambulance and Stanley fire volunteers responded to a vehicle accident on Idaho 75 near Stanley.
10:50 p.m. Peterson responded to a fight reported on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
July 12
10:15 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist and Peterson were called to a problem on Saturday Mountain Road in Clayton.
11:37 a.m. Deputy Justin Mitchell and Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to an incident of harassment reported on Main in Challis.
11:02 p.m. Peterson responded to an assault reported on Valley Avenue in Challis.
July 13
7:25 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to an auto accident near Pettit Lake in Blaine County.
9:45 a.m. Gilchrist checked out a report of a dog bite on River Run Road in Challis.
12:05 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance and the Mackay ambulance responded to an accident on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
6:18 p.m. Downey responded to an animal complaint in the Challis area.
July 14
9:39 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main in Challis.
11:47 a.m. Downey checked out a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 near Challis.
7:20 p.m. Downey responded to a report of a possible DUI at the Cottonwood Campground.
8:33 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a possible DUI at Redfish Lake.