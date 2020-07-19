June 29

9:20 a.m. Stanley fire volunteers and the Stanley ambulance responded to an alarm in the Gateway Subdivision.

11:02 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of a prowler on Dredge Camp Road in Stanley.

June 30

2:33 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams and the Challis ambulance responded to a death reported on Main Street in Mackay.

8:34 p.m. Williams responded to a report of a noise complaint at Mackay Reservoir.

9:28 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a possible drunk driver at Family Dollar in Challis.

July 1

7:45 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.

7:48 a.m. Williams responded to a report of an injured animal on Trail Creek Road in Mackay.

10:08 a.m. Williams responded to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.

12:05 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley View Lane in Challis.

1:10 p.m. Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a report of a computer scam on Red Rock Lane in Challis.

3:16 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call near Redfish Lake.

3:49 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Mitchell responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on U.S. 93 near the Challis bridge recreation site.

July 2

7:08 a.m. Lumpkin, the Challis ambulance and Challis fire volunteers responded to a fatal vehicle accident on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis. The victim was Rochelle Andrada. She died at the scene.

9:19 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Nip and Tuck Road in Stanley.

12:13 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Mountain Village Mercantile in Stanley.

7:36 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey assisted a motorist on Idaho Highway 21 west of Stanley.

8:25 p.m. Williams responded to an auto accident in the Mackay area.

9:37 p.m. Pumphrey and Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Glacier Campground near Stanley.

July 3

10:08 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho 75 in Clayton.

12:12 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Cowboy Lane in Challis.

12:51 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Valley View Lane in Challis.

2:07 p.m. Deputy John Haugh responded to a report of animal cruelty near Redfish Lake.

7:06 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call in Boise County.

10:38 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a noise complaint at Bayhorse Campground.

July 4

2:02 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main in Challis.

6:07 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of assault at the Sawtooth Fish Hatchery.

8:04 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of harassment on Garden Creek Road in Challis.

9:03 a.m. Stanley fire volunteers, the Stanley ambulance, Haugh and O’Brien responded to a vehicle accident on Idaho 75 in Stanley.

5:06 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Bluebird Lane in Challis.

6:51 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Wall Street in Stanley.

July 5

2:44 a.m. Williams responded to a report of an unwanted subject on Main Street in Mackay.

1:25 p.m. O’Brien and the Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.

2:28 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at the Stanley Fire Hall.

8:51 p.m. Williams responded to a medical call on Rivers Bend Loop in Mackay.

