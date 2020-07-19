June 29
9:20 a.m. Stanley fire volunteers and the Stanley ambulance responded to an alarm in the Gateway Subdivision.
11:02 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of a prowler on Dredge Camp Road in Stanley.
June 30
2:33 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams and the Challis ambulance responded to a death reported on Main Street in Mackay.
8:34 p.m. Williams responded to a report of a noise complaint at Mackay Reservoir.
9:28 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a possible drunk driver at Family Dollar in Challis.
July 1
7:45 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
7:48 a.m. Williams responded to a report of an injured animal on Trail Creek Road in Mackay.
10:08 a.m. Williams responded to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.
12:05 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley View Lane in Challis.
1:10 p.m. Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a report of a computer scam on Red Rock Lane in Challis.
3:16 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call near Redfish Lake.
3:49 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Mitchell responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on U.S. 93 near the Challis bridge recreation site.
July 2
7:08 a.m. Lumpkin, the Challis ambulance and Challis fire volunteers responded to a fatal vehicle accident on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis. The victim was Rochelle Andrada. She died at the scene.
9:19 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Nip and Tuck Road in Stanley.
12:13 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Mountain Village Mercantile in Stanley.
7:36 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey assisted a motorist on Idaho Highway 21 west of Stanley.
8:25 p.m. Williams responded to an auto accident in the Mackay area.
9:37 p.m. Pumphrey and Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Glacier Campground near Stanley.
July 3
10:08 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho 75 in Clayton.
12:12 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Cowboy Lane in Challis.
12:51 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Valley View Lane in Challis.
2:07 p.m. Deputy John Haugh responded to a report of animal cruelty near Redfish Lake.
7:06 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call in Boise County.
10:38 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a noise complaint at Bayhorse Campground.
July 4
2:02 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main in Challis.
6:07 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of assault at the Sawtooth Fish Hatchery.
8:04 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of harassment on Garden Creek Road in Challis.
9:03 a.m. Stanley fire volunteers, the Stanley ambulance, Haugh and O’Brien responded to a vehicle accident on Idaho 75 in Stanley.
5:06 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Bluebird Lane in Challis.
6:51 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Wall Street in Stanley.
July 5
2:44 a.m. Williams responded to a report of an unwanted subject on Main Street in Mackay.
1:25 p.m. O’Brien and the Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.
2:28 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at the Stanley Fire Hall.
8:51 p.m. Williams responded to a medical call on Rivers Bend Loop in Mackay.