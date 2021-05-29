May 13
6:46 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a disturbance on Valley Road in Challis.
10:15 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley Road in Challis.
11:14 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Sleeping Deer Road in Challis.
May 14
12:20 a.m. Peterson responded to an assault near Challis.
2:52 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Keyes Lane in Challis.
May 15
10:12 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to an all-terrain vehicle accident on the Custer Motorway.
12:57 p.m. Williams responded to a complaint about livestock on U.S. Highway 93 in Leslie.
8:39 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a domestic disturbance in Lower Stanley.
11:42 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a call on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.
May 16
4:31 a.m. Peterson and the Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Summit Circle in Challis.
May 17
10:10 a.m. Williams checked on a report of an overdue motorist on Trail Creek Road near Mackay.
7:04 p.m. Williams responded to a gas drive off at the Oasis Stop & Go in Mackay.
May 18
11:54 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a theft on Third Street in Challis.
12:12 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
10:51 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a possible DUI near Mackay.
May 19
12:47 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 21 west of Stanley.
6:38 p.m. Peterson responded to a complaint on Challis Creek Road in Challis.