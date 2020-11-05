Oct. 19
5:33 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of harassment on Molly Lane in Challis.
8:15 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a report of a theft on Elm Avenue in Mackay.
Oct. 20
9:16 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a report of a crash on Custer Road in May.
1:54 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of an accident on Idaho Highway 75 in Stanley.
3 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report that a dog bit someone on Butte Avenue in Challis.
7:23 p.m. Downey and the Mackay ambulance responded to an accident on U.S. Highway 93 north of Mackay.
Oct. 21
5:25 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of harassment on Clinic Road in Challis.
6:16 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a landlord-tenant dispute on Homestead Lane in Stanley.
Oct. 22
9:48 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Thompson Creek Road in Clayton.
Oct. 23
11:24 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report that a bull that had been shot in the Darlington area.
1:42 p.m. Downey, Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to a fire on Keyes Lane in Challis.
Oct. 24
8:48 p.m. Peterson and Downey responded to a report of disorderly conduct on Woods Lane in May.
10:58 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of a disturbance on Ace of Diamonds Street in Stanley.
Oct. 25
10:27 a.m. Rosenkrance assisted a person on White Knob Street in Mackay.
6:06 p.m. Downey responded to a report of disorderly conduct on Main in Challis.