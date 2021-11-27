Sheriff's report Nov 27, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 153:37 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien checked on a vehicle that slid off Idaho Highway 75 in Stanley.9:27 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey, O’Brien and Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen responded to a disturbance at Mountain Village Resort in Stanley. Nov. 1612:21 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey looked into a report of child neglect on Apex Lane in Challis.Nov. 178:36 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Wilson Road in Challis.1:36 p.m. Downey responded to a problem at Challis High School.2:38 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance and a Butte County ambulance responded to a plane crash at the Mackay Airport.2:38 p.m. Downey responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.5:59 p.m. Pumphrey, Downey and the the Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at Torrey’s Burnt Creek Inn near Clayton.Nov. 18 2:53 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to theft reported on Lone Pine Road in Challis.Nov. 197:57 p.m. Pumphrey was called to an accident on Idaho 75 north of Stanley.Nov. 206:56 a.m. Downey, the Challis ambulance and Challis fire volunteers responded to a fire at the Challis Roadhouse.12:25 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to an accident on College Street in Mackay.2:45 p.m. Downey checked on a possible DUI near on U.S. 93 in Challis.8:06 p.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 in Mackay.Nov. 213:57 p.m. Downey and Marshall responded to a traffic incident at the junction of U.S. 93 and Idaho 75.7:15 p.m. Downey, Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to an accident on Seventh Street in Challis. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sheriff Clayton Mackay Darlington Stanley Challis Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today New study finds widespread concern about the health of government, democracy HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: All-Area girls teams Carroll appears solo at mayoral forum Judge reduces sentence of woman who carved victim's face in kidnapping case Somerville, Justyn Plane flips over at Mackay Airport, pilot OK Kaiser, William CONNELLY: A look at sagebrush and why it matters Local business owners: Shop local this Black Friday weekend Kitchen fire damages Challis business Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.