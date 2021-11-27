Nov. 15

3:37 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien checked on a vehicle that slid off Idaho Highway 75 in Stanley.

9:27 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey, O’Brien and Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen responded to a disturbance at Mountain Village Resort in Stanley.

Nov. 16

12:21 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey looked into a report of child neglect on Apex Lane in Challis.

Nov. 17

8:36 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Wilson Road in Challis.

1:36 p.m. Downey responded to a problem at Challis High School.

2:38 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance and a Butte County ambulance responded to a plane crash at the Mackay Airport.

2:38 p.m. Downey responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.

5:59 p.m. Pumphrey, Downey and the the Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at Torrey’s Burnt Creek Inn near Clayton.

Nov. 18

2:53 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to theft reported on Lone Pine Road in Challis.

Nov. 19

7:57 p.m. Pumphrey was called to an accident on Idaho 75 north of Stanley.

Nov. 20

6:56 a.m. Downey, the Challis ambulance and Challis fire volunteers responded to a fire at the Challis Roadhouse.

12:25 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to an accident on College Street in Mackay.

2:45 p.m. Downey checked on a possible DUI near on U.S. 93 in Challis.

8:06 p.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 in Mackay.

Nov. 21

3:57 p.m. Downey and Marshall responded to a traffic incident at the junction of U.S. 93 and Idaho 75.

7:15 p.m. Downey, Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to an accident on Seventh Street in Challis.

Tags

Recommended for you