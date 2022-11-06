Oct. 17
6:51 a.m. Deputy Chris Harvey was called to Trail Creek Road where a vehicle had struck a cow.
12:16 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers transported a clinic patient to Steele Memorial Medical Center.
Oct. 19
9 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Apex Lane.
Oct. 20
5:01 p.m. Deputy Gavin Jones was unable to find any noise when he checked on a complaint filed at Butte and Ninth streets in Challis.
Oct. 21
1:32 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Valley View Lane.
Oct. 22
11:23 a.m. Someone was arrested for reckless driving on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.
2:31 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a call on Idaho Highway 75.
4:03 p.m. Jones responded to a complaint at The HUB in Challis.
4:28 p.m. Someone was arrested on 13th Street in Challis on suspicion of drug possession.
Oct. 23
3:09 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a 911 call on Apex Lane.
6:34 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a call on Jobe Lane.
Oct. 24
11:01 a.m. A trespasser was reported on Idaho 75 in Clayton.
12:42 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office was notified of suspicious circumstances on Pahsimeroi Road in Ellis.
4:03 p.m. Someone was arrested on suspicion of a fish and game violation.
Oct. 25
9:20 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a 911 call on Redfish Lake Road.
11 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a 911 call on Apex Lane.
Oct. 26
10:36 a.m. A theft was reported on East Fork Road.
3:57 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Butte Avenue.
4:20 p.m. A person was cited at Seventh and Valley streets in Challis for possession of a controlled substance.
4:56 p.m. Someone in Challis filed a complaint about an animal.
5:41 p.m. A bonfire was reportedly burning in Challis city park.
Oct. 27
7:22 p.m. Jones responded to a report that about 50 head of cattle were on Idaho 75 in Stanley.
Oct. 29
1:47 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Stephens Road.
10:51 p.m. Deputies were called to Perk’s Bar in Mackay to deal with an unwanted person.
10:59 p.m. A stalker was reported on Rose Avenue in Mackay.
Oct. 30
11:36 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Buckboard Lane.
