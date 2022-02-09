Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
JAN. 24
2:16 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers transported a patient at the Salmon River Clinic.
JAN. 25
6:40 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers were called to South Avenue to assist a person who experienced breathing problems.
JAN. 26
12:16 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers transported a patient at the Challis Area Health Center.
JAN. 27
11:01 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to break-in reported at a residence on Valley Road.
JAN. 28
12:32 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office was notified of an incident of vandalism on Valley Road.
10:05 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance was called to an accident on U.S. Highway 93 near Mackay.
10:09 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office was notified of a suspicious vehicle on Chivers Lane near Challis.
JAN. 29
6:44 p.m. Rosenkrance was called to a disturbance on Fullmer Avenue in Mackay.