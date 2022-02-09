JAN. 24

2:16 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers transported a patient at the Salmon River Clinic.

JAN. 25

6:40 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers were called to South Avenue to assist a person who experienced breathing problems.

JAN. 26

12:16 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers transported a patient at the Challis Area Health Center.

JAN. 27

11:01 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to break-in reported at a residence on Valley Road.

JAN. 28

12:32 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office was notified of an incident of vandalism on Valley Road.

10:05 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance was called to an accident on U.S. Highway 93 near Mackay.

10:09 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office was notified of a suspicious vehicle on Chivers Lane near Challis.

JAN. 29

6:44 p.m. Rosenkrance was called to a disturbance on Fullmer Avenue in Mackay.

