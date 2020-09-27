Sept. 6
12:27 a.m. Deputies Shade Rosenkrance and Matt Williams responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the Park Creek area near Mackay.
9:02 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of a trespasser on U.S. Highway 93 south of Challis.
11:48 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 in Challis.
2:29 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of an accident on Idaho Highway 75 west of Clayton.
5:44 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of illegal campfires on Garden Creek Road in Challis.
11:08 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of domestic battery at Dagger Falls near Stanley.
Sept. 7
2:28 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a report of property damage on Houston Road in Mackay.
3:46 p.m. Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to an out-of-control campfire near Challis Hot Springs.
5:19 p.m. Downey and Idaho Transportation Department workers responded to a tree blocking U.S. 93 south of Mackay.
5:58 p.m. Sawtooth Search and Rescue workers responded to a report of a vehicle trapped between two trees near Beaver Creek. Search and Rescue Commander Gary Gadwa said a wind storm knocked the trees over. Workers cut up the two trees and freed the vehicle.
7:14 p.m. Downey responded to a report of someone bitten by a dog at the Sunbeam Campground.
7:27 p.m. O’Brien responded to an alarm on Welp Lane in Stanley.
10:11 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of a possible DUI on Idaho Highway 21 in Stanley.
11:43 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of an accident on Idaho 21 northwest of Stanley.
Sept. 8
11:18 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 in Challis.
4:54 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of a possible DUI on Idaho Highway 75 in Lower Stanley.
9:59 p.m. Downey responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Bar Road in Mackay.
Sept. 9
11:56 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a report of an injured person on Main in Challis.
2:16 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a report of threats on Valley Road in Challis.
Sept. 10
5:04 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Ski Hill Drive in Clayton.
10:56 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of speeding on U.S. 93 south of Mackay.
6:43 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a trespasser on 4200 North in Mackay.
Sept. 11
9:02 a.m. Downey responded to a civil dispute by Ellis Creek in Ellis.
3:14 p.m. Downey responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on U.S. 93 in Challis.
4:20 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Buckboard Lane in Challis.
Sept. 12
4:38 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho 75 in Clayton.
4:55 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a traffic complaint on Old Loop Road in Mackay.
5:23 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of theft at Tourist Park in Mackay.
Sept. 13
11:55 a.m. O’Brien responded to a report of a vicious dog on Idaho 75 in Stanley.
12:49 p.m. Downey and the Challis ambulance responded to a report of an accident on Idaho 75 in Clayton.
8:21 p.m. Downey responded to a report of a civil complaint on Stephens Road in Challis.
10:35 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of an elk-vs-vehicle accident on Idaho 75 in Stanley.