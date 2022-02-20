FEB. 7

8 a.m. Chief Deputy Justin Mitchell was called to an auto accident on College Street in Mackay.

FEB. 8

4:15 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Third Street.

4:08 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Round Valley Road.

FEB. 10

11:48 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers helped someone on Crane Lane.

5:21 p.m. Custer County Sheriff’s dispatchers received a complaint about dogs running around in Clayton.

8:38 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance checked on a report of property damage and threats made at Perk’s Bar in Mackay.

10:59 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers were called to Bux’s Place on Main.

FEB. 12

1:42 a.m. Challis emergency responders were called to an accident on U.S. Highway 93 near Broken Wagon Road.

FEB. 13

6:46 p.m. Pahsimeroi and Challis firefighters and Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a report of a gas alarm on Woods Lane.

