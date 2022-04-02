MAY 21
1:51 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson was called to Challis High School for a problem with a student.
2:54 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers made a patient transfer at the health center.
MAY 22
11:14 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey checked on suspicious circumstances reported on U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.
MAY 23
9:15 a.m. Downey checked on suspicious circumstances reported on Valley Avenue in Challis.
5:57 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call in Clayton.
MAY 24
9:41 a.m. A burglary was reported in Mackay.
1:31 p.m. Someone complained about an animal at Pioneer Court in Challis.
MAY 25
11:56 a.m. A person reported being bitten by a dog at Mackay Reservoir.
11:57 p.m. Deputies Kyle O’Brien and Peterson dealt with an unwanted customer at Mountain Village Bar in Stanley.
MAY 26
8:15 p.m. Downey checked on an incident of battery on Wilson Lane in Pahsimeroi.
MAY 27
3:17 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers assisted an injured person at Darling Creek.
8:18 p.m. Challis volunteer firefighters were called to a pile of wood on fire on U.S. Highway 93.
9:06 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers transported a patient at the health center.
10:22 p.m. Peterson was called to a disturbance on Butte Avenue in Challis.
