MAY 21

1:51 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson was called to Challis High School for a problem with a student.

2:54 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers made a patient transfer at the health center.

MAY 22

11:14 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey checked on suspicious circumstances reported on U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.

MAY 23

9:15 a.m. Downey checked on suspicious circumstances reported on Valley Avenue in Challis.

5:57 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call in Clayton.

MAY 24

9:41 a.m. A burglary was reported in Mackay.

1:31 p.m. Someone complained about an animal at Pioneer Court in Challis.

MAY 25

11:56 a.m. A person reported being bitten by a dog at Mackay Reservoir.

11:57 p.m. Deputies Kyle O’Brien and Peterson dealt with an unwanted customer at Mountain Village Bar in Stanley.

MAY 26

8:15 p.m. Downey checked on an incident of battery on Wilson Lane in Pahsimeroi.

MAY 27

3:17 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers assisted an injured person at Darling Creek.

8:18 p.m. Challis volunteer firefighters were called to a pile of wood on fire on U.S. Highway 93.

9:06 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers transported a patient at the health center.

10:22 p.m. Peterson was called to a disturbance on Butte Avenue in Challis.

Tags

Recommended for you