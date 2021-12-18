Sheriff's report Dec 18, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 69:30 a.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall responded to a report of property damage on Main Street in Mackay.1:36 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley Avenue in Challis. 3:45 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey checked out suspicious circumstances on Foothills Road in Challis.Dec. 711:10 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson was contacted about an unwanted person on Morgan Creek Road.4:58 p.m. Peterson checked out suspicious circumstances on Third Street in Challis.Dec. 87:16 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance and the Mackay ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. Highway 93 in Leslie.11:40 a.m. Sawtooth Search and Rescue Commander Gary Gadwa assisted a stranded hiker near Redfish Lake.12:21 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Foothills Road on Challis. 10:39 p.m. Rosenkrance was contacted about an unwanted person on Main Street in Mackay.Dec. 104:20 a.m. Downey and Fish and Game Conservation Officer Matt Cahoon responded to a disturbance on Challis Creek Road.12:50 p.m. Downey checked out a theft reported in Challis.2:48 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of fraud near Mackay.7:23 p.m. Downey responded to a possible DUI on U.S. 93 near Mackay.11:11 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.Dec. 117:15 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 21 in Stanley.Dec. 1212:40 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to an accident on Idaho 21 near Stanley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sheriff Challis Mackay Leslie Stanley Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today County prosecutor issues statement on county sheriff charges Baldwin, Parthenia (Teena) Jean Idaho Falls recognized as one of the best cities for cybersecurity professionals Blackfoot mayor, police department call for Bingham sheriff's immediate resignation One of four GOP hopefuls drops out of Idaho Secretary of State race Blackfoot mayor, Bingham prosecutor join call for Sheriff Rowland to resign Meet Servi the robot, a one-of-its-kind server in Idaho Falls HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: All-State teams announced Eastern Idaho COVID-19 death toll approaches 400 HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Scoresby hits game-winner as Bonneville boys basketball picks up first win Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.