Dec. 6

9:30 a.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall responded to a report of property damage on Main Street in Mackay.

1:36 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley Avenue in Challis.

3:45 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey checked out suspicious circumstances on Foothills Road in Challis.

Dec. 7

11:10 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson was contacted about an unwanted person on Morgan Creek Road.

4:58 p.m. Peterson checked out suspicious circumstances on Third Street in Challis.

Dec. 8

7:16 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance and the Mackay ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. Highway 93 in Leslie.

11:40 a.m. Sawtooth Search and Rescue Commander Gary Gadwa assisted a stranded hiker near Redfish Lake.

12:21 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Foothills Road on Challis.

10:39 p.m. Rosenkrance was contacted about an unwanted person on Main Street in Mackay.

Dec. 10

4:20 a.m. Downey and Fish and Game Conservation Officer Matt Cahoon responded to a disturbance on Challis Creek Road.

12:50 p.m. Downey checked out a theft reported in Challis.

2:48 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of fraud near Mackay.

7:23 p.m. Downey responded to a possible DUI on U.S. 93 near Mackay.

11:11 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.

Dec. 11

7:15 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 21 in Stanley.

Dec. 12

12:40 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to an accident on Idaho 21 near Stanley.

Tags

Recommended for you