Oct. 7

2:54 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to an accident on Clinic Road in Challis.

3:20 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Chief Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a parking complaint at the Challis Community Event Center.

3:27 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.

4:05 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien assisted someone on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley.

Oct. 8

8:03 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Garden Creek Road in Challis.

3:59 p.m. Peterson, the Challis ambulance and Challis fire volunteers responded to a fatal auto crash on U.S. 93 south of Challis.

Oct. 9

7:29 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey checked on a damaged auto near Stanley.

11:31 a.m. Pumphrey responded to an alarm on Busterback Lane in Stanley.

8:13 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to an accident on Butte Avenue in Challis.

Oct. 10

10:51 a.m. O’Brien responded to an accident on Idaho 75 in Lower Stanley.

11:11 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist checked on a no-contact order violation on Valley View Lane in Challis.

Oct. 11

8:46 a.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall responded to a report of property damage on Houston Road in Mackay.

9:37 a.m. Marshall was called to an accident on U.S. 93 north of Mackay.

12:13 p.m. Downey checked on a theft reported near Challis.

1 p.m. O’Brien responded to a theft reported at Mountain Village Resort in Stanley.

8:32 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 north of Challis.

Oct. 13

1:09 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Piva Road in Challis.

9:21 a.m. O’Brien was called to an auto parked in a construction zone on Critchfield Avenue in Stanley.

11:21 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to an accident on U.S. 93 in Mackay.

Oct. 14

5:57 p.m. Peterson responded to a complaint on Whitetail Drive in Clayton.

Oct. 15

1:05 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on North Avenue in Challis.

3:32 p.m. Rosenkrance and the Mackay ambulance responded to a medical call on North Fork Road in Mackay.

3:34 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Pahsimeroi Road in Ellis.

6:01 p.m. The Stanley ambulance helped an injured person on Idaho 75 near Stanley.

8:21 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a complaint on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.

9:36 p.m. Downey checked on property damage reported on Third Street in Challis.

Oct. 16

9:40 a.m. The Challis ambulance assisted an injured person on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.

10:27 a.m. Marshall checked on an injured deer on U.S. 93 in Mackay.

1:42p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Mountain Village Mercantile in Stanley.

Oct. 17

1:20 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of possible child abuse in Challis.

4:44 p.m. Marshall checked on an overdue person on Trail Creek Road in Mackay.

9:44 p.m. Gilchrist, Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen and the Stanley ambulance responded to a disturbance on Idaho 75 in Stanley.

10:14 p.m. Peterson and Downey checked on a vehicle blocking U.S. 93 in Challis.

