Oct. 7
2:54 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to an accident on Clinic Road in Challis.
3:20 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Chief Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a parking complaint at the Challis Community Event Center.
3:27 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
4:05 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien assisted someone on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley.
Oct. 8
8:03 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Garden Creek Road in Challis.
3:59 p.m. Peterson, the Challis ambulance and Challis fire volunteers responded to a fatal auto crash on U.S. 93 south of Challis.
Oct. 9
7:29 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey checked on a damaged auto near Stanley.
11:31 a.m. Pumphrey responded to an alarm on Busterback Lane in Stanley.
8:13 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to an accident on Butte Avenue in Challis.
Oct. 10
10:51 a.m. O’Brien responded to an accident on Idaho 75 in Lower Stanley.
11:11 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist checked on a no-contact order violation on Valley View Lane in Challis.
Oct. 11
8:46 a.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall responded to a report of property damage on Houston Road in Mackay.
9:37 a.m. Marshall was called to an accident on U.S. 93 north of Mackay.
12:13 p.m. Downey checked on a theft reported near Challis.
1 p.m. O’Brien responded to a theft reported at Mountain Village Resort in Stanley.
8:32 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 north of Challis.
Oct. 13
1:09 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Piva Road in Challis.
9:21 a.m. O’Brien was called to an auto parked in a construction zone on Critchfield Avenue in Stanley.
11:21 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to an accident on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
Oct. 14
5:57 p.m. Peterson responded to a complaint on Whitetail Drive in Clayton.
Oct. 15
1:05 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on North Avenue in Challis.
3:32 p.m. Rosenkrance and the Mackay ambulance responded to a medical call on North Fork Road in Mackay.
3:34 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Pahsimeroi Road in Ellis.
6:01 p.m. The Stanley ambulance helped an injured person on Idaho 75 near Stanley.
8:21 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a complaint on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.
9:36 p.m. Downey checked on property damage reported on Third Street in Challis.
Oct. 16
9:40 a.m. The Challis ambulance assisted an injured person on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
10:27 a.m. Marshall checked on an injured deer on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
1:42p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Mountain Village Mercantile in Stanley.
Oct. 17
1:20 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of possible child abuse in Challis.
4:44 p.m. Marshall checked on an overdue person on Trail Creek Road in Mackay.
9:44 p.m. Gilchrist, Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen and the Stanley ambulance responded to a disturbance on Idaho 75 in Stanley.
10:14 p.m. Peterson and Downey checked on a vehicle blocking U.S. 93 in Challis.