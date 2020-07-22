July 6
10:32 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of an animal complaint on 4100 North in Mackay.
1:30 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Niece Avenue in Stanley.
July 7
5:49 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Seventh Street in Challis.
9:42 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Critchfield Street in Stanley.
9:02 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a person bitten by a dog on Hotsprings Road in Challis.
July 8
10:32 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to an injured person at Diamond Peak Health Care in Challis.
11:09 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of theft on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.
6:08 p.m. Sawtooth Search and Rescue workers responded to an injured hiker near Glacier Lake in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. An helicopter from St. Luke’s Medical Center took the hiker out.
6:17 p.m. Pumphrey and Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of an overdue person near the Butte County border.
July 9
9:49 p.m. Pumphrey responded to the Salmon River Clinic in Stanley for a report of a person bitten by a dog.
July 10
9:54 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Justin Mitchell assisted another agency on Crest Lane in Challis.
11:08 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of vandalism on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.
7:50 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a civil complaint at Tourist Park in Mackay.
10:32 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis.
July 11
1:35 a.m. Peterson responded to a report of an accident near Challis.
4:04 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a protection order violation on Cowboy Way in Challis.
10:21 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams and the South Custer ambulance responded to a medical call on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.
10:35 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
11:45 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident on Main in Challis.
July 12
8:17 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of an overdue person at Hindman Lake near Stanley.
8:45 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
9:25 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a 911 medical call at the Bonanza ghost town.
12:06 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Airport Road in Stanley.
12:39 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of property damage on Garden Creek Road in Challis.
3:34 p.m. The Challis ambulance and Challis fire volunteers responded to a report of a brush fire on Idaho 75 near Clayton. Forest Service workers had the fire out by the time the firefighters arrived.
4:11 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of fraud in the Mackay area.
4:45 p.m. Mackay fire volunteers responded to a report of a vehicle fire on U.S. 93 near Mackay. An ATV caught fire, but the motorist had the fire out before firefighters arrived.
5:01 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of a vehicle blocking the road at Thatcher Creek near Stanley.
8:53 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on French Creek Road in Clayton.