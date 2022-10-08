Sept. 12
11:13 a.m. Littering was reported near the intersection of Lambson Lane and White Knob in Mackay.
1:29 p.m. Challis ambulance workers transported a patient at the clinic.
5:40 p.m. Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist checked on a report that someone was shooting from Idaho Highway 75 near Challis.
6:11 p.m. Challis ambulance workers transported a patient to the airport.
Sept. 13
1:19 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers assisted an injured person at Mountain Village Saloon.
6:22 p.m. An accident was reported on Idaho 75 near Challis.
Sept. 14
1:40 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a call on Pleasant Avenue.
8:30 a.m. Property damage was reported on Garden Creek Road in Challis and on Valley Road in Stanley.
5:56 p.m. A report of stalking in Challis was checked out by Deputy Gavin Jones.
Sept. 15
9 a.m. A vehicle was reported stolen in Challis.
9:01 a.m. Idaho Transportation Department personnel cleared rocks from U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.
Sept. 16
3:41 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin checked on a disturbance reported at Kimble Oil & Gas in Challis.
7:22 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers assisted an injured person at the clinic.
Sept. 17
2:30 p.m. Someone was arrested for reckless driving on Idaho 75 near Challis.
2:55 p.m. Deputy Chris Harvey checked on a complaint on Smelter Drive in Mackay.
2:57 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Hotsprings Road in Challis.
6:55 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Round Valley Road.
Sept. 20
12:04 p.m. A problem was reported at Mackay High School.
12:25 p.m. A complaint was made at Challis High School.
6:04 p.m. Mackay ambulance volunteers were called to Lambson Lane.
Sept. 21
5:34 p.m. Deputies checked out a report someone had been assaulted at the laundromat in Mackay.
Sept. 22
6:37 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office was notified of a burglary in Darlington.
6:46 a.m. Search and rescue crew members assisted Blaine County officials search for a hunter who needed assistance.
12:53 p.m. Harvey was called to School Avenue in Mackay for a problem.
3:46 p.m. Jones and Reserve Deputy Ethan Kelly were called to a fight occurring in Challis city park.
Sept. 23
3:13 p.m. Vandalism was reported on College Street in Mackay.
4:45 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers and Deputy Gregory Pitts responded to a disorderly conduct report outside Stanley.
4:50 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call in Clayton.
6:19 p.m. A possible drunk driver was reported driving south on U.S. 93 near Elk Bend.
Sept. 24
9:26 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call in Clayton.
10:45 a.m. Someone complained about a dog running around upper Main street in Challis.
12:18 p.m. Search and rescue crews were called to Redfish Lake.
2:17 p.m. Someone reported a theft at Redfish Lake Lodge.
5:39 p.m. Jones was called to check on an unwanted person on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
10:45 p.m. Jones was called to a fight on North Avenue in Challis.
Sept. 25
11:34 a.m. A trespasser was reported at Thunderstruck Ranch near Mackay.
12:35 p.m. A theft was reported on Morgan Creek near Challis.
Sept. 26
12:55 p.m. Fish and Game officer Kyle Christiansen responded to a report someone was shooting a gun from a vehicle near Kelly Creek near Stanley.
7:31 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers were called to Mountain Village Lodge.
Sept. 27
4:03 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers were called to Peterson Lane in May.
10:26 p.m. Jones arrested someone for driving under the influence on Trails End Lane in Challis.
Sept. 29
1:09 p.m. An accident was reported at Sunbeam.
1:50 p.m. Someone complained about noise in the 500 block of Valley Avenue in Challis.
10:10 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Ninth Street.
Sept. 30
8:59 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call at Challis Hot Springs.
Oct. 1
6:47 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a call on U.S. 93.
Oct. 2
6:31 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to an accident on Redfish Lake Road.
