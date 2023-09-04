AUG. 86:38 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Fifth Street.
6:55 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers assisted an injured person on the Yankee Fork Road.
9:03 p.m. Search and rescue volunteers checked on a report of an overdue hiker near Stanley.
AUG. 910:16 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Crane Lane.
2:24 p.m. Mackay ambulance volunteers were called to an ATV accident on Mount McCaleb Road.
AUG. 1010:16 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call along the Middle Fork Salmon River.
AUG. 1212:05 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Garden Creek Road.
12:23 a.m. Someone was arrested for resisting officers at the Challis Golf Course.
10:29 a.m. Someone reported a person shooting a gun across a road near Stanley.
10:37 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call at the Braun Brothers Reunion.
AUG. 134:21 a.m. An unwelcome person was reported at a home on Emily Lane in Challis.
11:57 a.m. Mackay ambulance volunteers assisted an injured hiker on U.S. Highway 93.
1:23 p.m. An accident was reported at a picnic area at Redfish Lake.
7:17 p.m. Search and rescue volunteers searched for a hiker who got separated from other hikers at Goat Lake.
10:22 p.m. Deputies checked on a noise complaint at Point campground near Redfish Lake.
AUG. 141:06 a.m. A deputy checked on a disturbance on Valley Avenue in Challis.
6:09 p.m. An air ambulance responded to a medical call in the White Cloud Mountains.
AUG. 152:41 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Garden Creek Road.
AUG. 164:45 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call at Redfish Lake Lodge.
AUG. 1812:58 p.m. Mackay fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a report of a downed power line on Spruce Street.
10:07 p.m. A deputy checked on a noise complaint at Redfish Lake.
AUG. 1912:44 p.m. Someone at Sunbeam filed a complaint.
4:57 p.m. Threats were reported at Mountain Village bar in Stanley.
7:04 p.m. Stanley volunteer firefighters responded to a fire on Hillside Lane.
8:08 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Fifth Street.
8:43 p.m. An assault and threats were reported on Molly Lane in Challis.
AUG. 2011:43 a.m. Stanley search and rescue volunteers assisted an injured hiker.
AUG. 219:13 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on 10th Street.
9:52 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Eva Falls Avenue.
6:13 p.m. Mackay fire and ambulance volunteers responded to an auto accident on Old Chilly Road.
AUG. 224:57 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call at Challis Hot Springs.
5:04 p.m. A trespasser was reported on White Knob Street in Mackay.
AUG. 236:42 p.m. Someone complained about noise in the 200 block of U.S. 93 in Challis.
AUG. 2412:46 a.m. A hiker was reported missing in the Redfish Lake area.
10:35 a.m. Challis ambulance workers assisted an injured person on Apex Lane.
AUG. 253:01 p.m. A break-in was reported at a building on Main Street in Mackay.
AUG. 269:49 a.m. Someone on Piva Road reported they were bitten by a dog.
1:25 p.m. Someone at the Challis Post Office complained about an animal.
7:47 p.m. A person was arrested for drug possession in the parking lot at Lambs Market in Challis.
8:08 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers were called to a medical emergency at Mountain Village gas station.
AUG. 274:47 a.m. An assault was reported in Clayton.
11:33 a.m. A grass fire was reported on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis.
12:03 p.m. Emergency responders were sent to an accident on Idaho 75 near Clayton.
6:02 p.m. A person was found in possession of drugs outside the Challis Roadhouse.
