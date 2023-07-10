JUNE 5
4:10 p.m. A house on Pleasant Avenue in Challis was reportedly broken into.
JUNE 612:53 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Third Street.
JUNE 76:14 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Crane Lane.
10:58 a.m. A dispute was reported on Valley View Circle in Challis.
JUNE 89:42 p.m. A dispute was reported in Glacier View campground near Stanley.
JUNE 1011:48 a.m. A theft was reported in Leslie.
10:45 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Hotsprings Road.
JUNE 1112:49 p.m. An auto was reported in Mackay Reservoir.
2:27 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on 10th Street.
4:21 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call at Redfish Lake Lodge.
8:37 p.m. Someone reported a dog running loose in the park in Stanley.
JUNE 124:42 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a call at High Country Inn.
JUNE 131:01 a.m. An unwelcome person was at a residence on Custer Road in Mackay.
12:54 p.m. Challis ambulance workers were sent to the Sheriff’s Office for a medical issue.
10:06 p.m. Something suspicious was reported at Mackay Reservoir.
5:45 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin checked on someone who wasn’t welcome at the Sheriff’s Office.
JUNE 1412:21 a.m. An auto was reported in the river near Stanley.
JUNE 1610:07 p.m. An unwelcome person was reported at the Mackay Rodeo Grounds.
JUNE 172:03 a.m. Mackay ambulance volunteers were called to Perk’s Bar where someone was injured.
6:48 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call at Redfish Lake cabins.
7:21 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Crows Nest Loop in Mackay.
JUNE 1811:25 p.m. A disturbance was reported at the Kasino Club in Stanley.
JUNE 1912:32 a.m. A burglary was reported at a home in Stanley.
6:32 p.m. A disturbance was reported in Mackay.
11:32 p.m. A theft was reported on Apex Lane in Challis.
JUNE 208:44 a.m. An unwelcome person was at Mackay City Hall.
2:01 p.m. Someone reportedly trespassed at River Wear in Stanley.
3:20 p.m. Volunteer firefighters responded to a cooking stove fire on Valley Avenue in Challis.
JUNE 217:03 a.m. A theft was reported on Fourth Street in Challis.
2:35 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Lone Pine Road.
JUNE 224:12 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Valley Court.
JUNE 235:39 p.m. Someone reported that guns were fired at Mackay Reservoir.
8:55 p.m. Deputies responded to a complaint about noise and drugs at an apartment on Valley Road in Challis.
JUNE 249:52 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on U.S. 93.
2:06 p.m. Custer County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to the Mackay area where a hiker experienced a medical issue.
3:46 p.m. Someone reported a burglary at a home on Challis Creek Road.
JUNE 257:05 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Third Street.
2:03 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Niece Avenue.
10:12 p.m. Someone reportedly trespassed at a residence on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.
11:13 p.m. A disturbance was reported at an apartment on Valley Road in Challis.
