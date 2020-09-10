Aug. 24
11:21 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a medical call on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.
11:49 a.m. Deputy Kyle O'Brien responded to a report of a reckless driver on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley.
12:18 p.m. O'Brien cited a driver for possession of a controlled substance on Idaho 75 south of Stanley.
1:16 p.m. O'Brien assisted another agency at the Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco.
Aug. 25
6:36 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on 11th Street in Challis.
8:22 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a suspicious person on Custer Street in Mackay.
11:46 a.m. Deputy Matt Williams and Rosenkrance assisted the Butte County Sheriff's Office in the Moore area.
12:49 p.m. Stanley fire volunteers responded to a report of a fire on Idaho 75. A campfire escaped a fire ring. Firefighters put the fire out. It burned less than three-quarters of an acre.
4:13 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
Aug. 26
8:15 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of an accident at Basin Creek near Stanley.
Aug. 27
9:18 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Millick Lane in Challis.
10:56 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of property damage at the Mountain Village Resort in Stanley.
11:24 a.m. Deputy John Haugh assisted a motorist on Idaho 75 near Challis.
Aug. 28
10:03 p.m. O'Brien responded to a noise complaint on Butte Avenue in Challis.
Aug. 29
9:49 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
12:37 p.m. Sawtooth Search and Rescue workers were called to help an injured hiker at Redfish Creek near Stanley. A man fell while playing in the creek and hurt his back. His wife called Search and Rescue, but the man was able to walk out with the assistance of other hikers.
1:00 p.m. Rosenkrance assisted a motorist on Trail Creek Road in Mackay.
7:40 p.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen responded to a report of a suspicious person at Trap Creek near Stanley.
9:02 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a reckless driver near Sulfur Flats near Stanley.
9:23 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Third Street in Challis.
Aug. 30
3:18 a.m. Williams responded to a report of a disturbing the peace on McCaleb Avenue in Mackay.
9:03 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a report of vandalism on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.
10:34 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Ninth Street in Challis.
11:42 a.m. Williams responded to a report of a deer-vs-vehicle accident on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
2:51 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at the Stanley fire hall.
4:13 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
8:18 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of two overdue hikers on Mount Borah.
9:10 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of an overdue person in the Redfish Lake area near Stanley.