DEC. 1211:02 a.m. Someone reported a person driving recklessly on U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.
4:16 p.m. A reckless driver was reportedly driving in front of the Mackay school buildings.
7:16 p.m. South Custer and Butte County ambulance volunteers responded to an accident on U.S. 93 near Moore.
DEC. 137:44 p.m. A theft was reported near the intersection of U.S. 93 and Idaho Highway 75 south of Challis.
DEC. 141:15 p.m. Deputy Ethan Kelly checked out a report of a dispute at Challis High School.
DEC. 153:32 p.m. Deputy Gavin Jones arrested someone on Main in Challis for driving under the influence.
4:01 p.m. Deputies and ambulance workers responded to a 911 call on Valley Road in Challis.
DEC. 1611:35 a.m. Someone on Fifth Street in Challis reported harassing phone calls and suspicious circumstances.
7:43 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a vehicle accident on Idaho 75.
DEC. 1712:13 p.m. North Custer ambulance workers responded to a medical call at 7C Junction in Challis.
DEC. 1811:05 a.m. North Custer ambulance workers responded to a medical call at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Challis.
DEC. 1912:50 p.m. A theft was reported at a home on Valley Avenue in Challis.
DEC. 2011:39 a.m. A report was filed of lewd and lascivious behavior on U.S. 93 in Challis.
5:37 p.m. A theft was reported at Challis Redi-Mix.
9:11 p.m. Someone reported an incident of battery on College Street in Mackay.
11:40 p.m. Threats were reported at a home on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
DEC. 2112:40 p.m. North Custer ambulance workers responded to a medical call at the Custer County Sheriff’s Office in Challis.
DEC. 242:21 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on U.S. 93 about seven miles south of Challis.
DEC. 264:09 a.m. North Custer ambulance workers responded to a call on North Avenue in Challis.
12:40 p.m. North Custer ambulance workers responded to a call on Butte Avenue in Challis.
DEC. 271:16 p.m. Dogs were reported running loose on Rodeo Road in Challis.
5:35 p.m. Someone on Ninth Street in Challis reported something suspicious.
DEC. 289:59 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a call on Alpine.
11:47 p.m. A sex offense was reported in Mackay.
DEC. 299:24 a.m. North Custer ambulance workers responded to a call on Sixth Street in Challis.
DEC. 318:44 p.m. A theft was reported on Capitol Avenue in Mackay.
JAN. 112:36 a.m. Kelly responded to the Village Inn Motel in Challis where an assault was reported.
JAN. 210:02 a.m. Stanley fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Idaho 75.
10:48 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Pahsimeroi Road in Ellis.
11:33 a.m. North Custer ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Third Street in Challis.
JAN. 38:01 p.m. North Custer ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Buckskin Run in Challis.
JAN. 49:11 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a call on U.S. 93.
JAN. 54:22 p.m. Deputy Breydon Brewer responded to an auto accident on U.S. 93 near Mackay. No injuries were reported, but several vehicles were involved.
JAN. 62:55 p.m. A rollover accident was reported at Antelope Creek near Mackay.
JAN. 77:06 a.m. North Custer ambulance workers assisted an injured person on Fifth Street in Challis.
9:38 a.m. Brewer checked on a report of something suspicious at Ireland Bank in Mackay.
6:30 p.m. Kelly reported he hit a deer with a Sheriff’s Office pickup while driving on U.S. 93 near Challis. He was responding to a call to assist Jones. The pickup sustained damage to a headlight and the front bumper.
