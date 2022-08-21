AUG. 1
3:59 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Seventh Street.
6:48 p.m. Stanley ambulance and fire volunteers were sent to an accident on Idaho Highway 75 near the Forest Service ranger station.
AUG. 2
10:58 a.m. Someone complained about irrigation water getting on Fish Hatchery Road near Mackay.
12:22 p.m. Deputies assisted an injured person on Idaho 75 near Stanley.
1:05 p.m. An incident of fraud was reported in Mackay.
2:14 p.m. A reckless driver was reported near the intersection of Idaho 75 and U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.
9:58 p.m. Mackay ambulance volunteers assisted an injured person at the Custer County Fairgrounds.
AUG. 3
3:53 p.m. An incident of harassment was reported in Challis.
5:46 p.m. A person was cited for having an open container of alcohol on U.S. 93 in Challis.
AUG. 4
4:12 p.m. Challis fire and ambulance workers responded to an accident on U.S. 93.
10:11 p.m. Fish and Game Officer Kyle Christiansen checked on a report of an injured animal in Stanley.
AUG. 5
4:14 p.m. Deputy Gavin Jones cited someone for possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop on U.S. 93 in Challis.
6:04 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers were sent on a medical call to Redfish Lake.
6:41 p.m. Jones checked on a disturbance report on Ninth Street in Challis.
8:23 p.m. Two loose cows were reported on Bergamo Lane near Mackay.
8:34 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a call on Eva Falls Avenue.
AUG. 6
7:17 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call in Deer Gulch in Lemhi County.
2:33 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a call at the Salmon River Clinic.
4:14 p.m. Stanley ambulance and fire volunteers responded to a vehicle crash on Idaho 75.
6:44 p.m. Illegal dumping was reported near Redfish Lake.
AUG. 7
3:18 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a report of a person on Challis Creek Road who was having trouble breathing.
11:01 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on South Avenue.
1:17 p.m. Property in Stanley was reported stolen.
3:35 p.m. Stanley fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a call about a vehicle that was partially off a river access road at Torrey's Hole.
4:29 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on U.S. 93 near Challis.
8:25 p.m. Challis ambulance workers were sent to Corkscrew Lane on a medical call.
AUG. 8
6:58 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers were sent to a call on Fisher Creek Road.
AUG. 9
1:19 a.m. A prowler was reported on Challis Creek Road.
6:29 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a call at Redfish Lake.
AUG. 10
10:55 a.m. Mackay ambulance volunteers responded to a UTV accident on Pass Creek.
12:37 p.m. Credit card fraud was reported at Shyla's Hideway in Challis.
3:12 p.m. Challis ambulance workers were sent to East Fork Road.
4:19 p.m. A hit and run accident was reported on Ninth Street in Challis.
9:02 p.m. A theft was reported in Mackay.
AUG. 11
8:20 a.m. Mail theft was reported on Lime Creek road near Challis.
9:49 a.m. A trespasser was reported at the Mackay Clinic.
12:07 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a call at Mountain Village Mercantile.
AUG. 12
9 a.m. Wood owned by the Forest Service was reported stolen.
10:32 a.m. Stanley fire and ambulance volunteers and Deputy Gregory Pitts responded to a report that an auto hit a deer on Idaho 75.
10:49 a.m. A dog was reported running loose on Butte Avenue in Challis.
5 p.m. A theft was reported at Sawmill Station in Clayton.
6 p.m. Stanley fire volunteers responded to an auto accident on Idaho 75.
7:10 p.m. Challis ambulance workers transported a patient at the clinic.
AUG. 13
2:06 p.m. Stanley ambulance and fire volunteers were called to a motorcycle accident on Idaho 75.
4:03 p.m. A possible road rage incident was reported on Idaho 75 near Casino Creek near Stanley.
7:54 p.m. Cattle were reported stolen on Old Loop Road near Mackay.
AUG. 14
12:49 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at Kimble Oil & Gas in Challis.
2:23 a.m. Fraud was reported at Real Deal Smokehouse in Challis.
2:27 a.m. Six deputies responded to a fight at Bux's Place in Challis.
1:56 p.m. An unwanted person was reported on Custer Street in Mackay.