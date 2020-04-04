March 16
9:02 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance and Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Morgan Creek Road in Challis.
10:44 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a juvenile problem in the Challis area.
5:58 p.m. Deputy John Haugh responded to a report of an accident on Idaho Highway 75 west of Stanley.
March 17
12:42 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of an animal complaint on Seventh Street in Challis.
6:34 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
9:35 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the Challis area.
12:23 p.m. Deputy Justin Mitchell and Gilchrist responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
1:20 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of trespassing at a Clayton mine.
1:22 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of vandalism at Mackay Reservoir.
7:53 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main in Challis.
March 18
1:27 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of vandalism on Valley Road in Challis.
7:21 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Challis area.
9:24 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of harassment in Lower Stanley.
March 18
9:14 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of a tractor-trailer running cars of the road on U.S. 93 near Challis.
8:13 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a juvenile problem on Clinic Road in Challis.
9:20 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a reckless driver on South Avenue in Challis.
11:18 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of trespassing on Garden Creek Road in Challis.
March 19
7:47 a.m. Lumpkin and Gilchrist responded to a report of trespassing on Garden Creek Road in Challis.
4:01 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of of speeding on Stephens Road in Challis.
6:27 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of indecent exposure at Redstone Apartments in Challis.
March 20
11:04 a.m. O’Brien responded to a report of a missing person in the Challis area.
5:44 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of possible child abuse on College Street in Mackay.
March 21
3:09 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of someone needing assistance on Hot Springs Road in Challis.
9:33 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of an unwanted person on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
March 22
10:47 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of domestic battery on 10th Street in Challis.