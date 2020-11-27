Nov. 9
12:44 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on North 3700 in Moore.
4:36 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of a problem on Norse Drive in Challis.
5:41 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Custer County Courthouse. Attendees at a county commission meeting became aggressive, prompting commissioners to contact the Sheriff’s Office.
Nov. 10
9:28 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on 13th Street in Challis.
Nov. 11
9:10 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
9:29 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
Nov. 12
11:15 a.m. Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a report of fraud in the Challis area.
11:59 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Mackay area.
10 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to an alarm on Trail Creek Road near Mackay.
Nov. 13
12:02 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey assisted another agency on Idaho Highway 21 in Boise County.
4:45 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
Nov. 14
5:39 p.m. Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to a report of a fire on Saturday Mountain Road in Clayton. They turned back after the person who set the fire called to say it was a controlled burn.
7:11 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Butte Avenue in Challis.
7:50 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a possible DUI on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
Nov. 15
2:28 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of trapped hunters near Indian Springs Campground in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Two hunters and their vehicle were trapped in snow. Working with Custer Telephone Cooperative workers and their snowcat, rescuers retrieved the hunters the next day.
4:28 p.m. Pumphrey assisted a motorist at Iron Creek Campground near Stanley.