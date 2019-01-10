Challis Masons and Eastern Star members had all but given up on anyone arriving at the first planned skating party of the season last week, Mason Doug Hammond said.
After 90 minutes of waiting on Jan. 4, the volunteers packed up their materials and were about to head out when a pickup, then a car, then “loads of kids showed up,” Hammond said. The hosts reheated the hot chocolate water, pulled out the snacks, started a warming fire, took skates out of the box and welcomed the 30 or so skaters. Skating ended around 7 p.m., he said.
The next morning, a group of Girl Scouts and their leaders and advisers from Mackay visited the rink for a planned party.
Masons and Eastern Star members again provided hot beverages and snacks for the skaters, along with hot dogs and chips for lunch. Many of the Scouts were first-time skaters, but they quickly got the hang of it, Hammond reported.
Plans call for another skating party at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11 at the rink on Ninth Street in Challis. He expects to provide outdoor lights so people can skate late, if they want.