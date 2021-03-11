The next discussion of the Stanley Library Book Club is scheduled for March 24, via Zoom. It will feature “The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared” by Jonas Jonasson.
Copies of the book are available at the library.
The book club joined forces this year with The Community Library in Ketchum for winter read. People were invited to read Octavia Butler’s novel “Kindred” and “engage in conversation about a critical historical civil liberty topic.”
This year’s Laugh Lines play reading will be altered because of the coronavirus. The Idaho premiere of “Blessings from the Pandemic,” will be presented via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. It features a collection of poems by Rich Orloff. The Zoom link can be found on the library’s website, stanley.lili.org.
The “take it and make it” program continues. Patrons can pick up craft projects at the library and make them at home. This month’s project results in a spring bouquet. Patrons need only supply a clean glass jar, all other materials are provided.
A library board position will be vacant when Maryellen Easom’s term ends in May. People interested in the post should contact Library Director Jane Somerville for more information.