Shakespeare comes to Stanley with "Laugh Lines," a night of short, funny play readings at 6 p.m. Friday, March 7 at Redd Square.
Hosted by the Stanley Community Library, this year’s scenes are from “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged,” a compilation of all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays, by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield. The show features 14 local actors directed by Julie Rember.
Copies of “Shylock is My Name: The Merchant of Venice Retold” by Howard Jacobson are available at the library for the upcoming Books, Burgers and Brews book club discussion, set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at Papa Brunee’s.
Trustee Amanda Anderson will continue sourdough classes with a session on baking at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 12.
A spring equinox celebration is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the library. Participants can plant herb gardens. All materials are provided. An adult "make it" class at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, will focus on making vinyl bowls from records. Bring your own record or use ones provided by the library.
Programs for young children and their parents continue every week at the library at 10:30 a.m. Babies and Books, for children up to age 2, meets Tuesdays, while Learn and Play, for children ages 3 to 5, meets Wednesdays.
According to the library's annual statistical report filed with the Idaho Commission for Libraries, registered users at the Stanley library jumped from 408 in 2017 to 491 in 2018. There were more than 6,100 visits to the library last year. That number doesn't count people who used the library’s Wi-Fi outside.
The library holds just over 7,000 books and other materials, with access to about 5,500 other digital assets through the Idaho Digital Consortium. More than 3,100 items were circulated in 2018, plus 125 interlibrary loans from other libraries. The library held 61 events last year with more than 800 people attending.