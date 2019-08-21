Hailey resident Leslie Patricelli, an author and illustrator of 25 books for children, is the featured guest at the Stanley Library author luncheon.
It’s set for noon Saturday, Aug. 24, in the lodge dining room at the Idaho Rocky Mountain Ranch. After the buffet lunch, Patricelli will speak about her writing process and read selections from her books. She will sign books at the end of the event.
To purchase tickets, contact library Director Jane Somerville at 208-774-2470 or stanley.id.library@gmail.com. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance.
Patricelli has a board book series, picture books and last year she published her first illustrated middle-grade novel. Her picture book “Higher! Higher!” is a Boston Globe honor book. “Tickle” was named an Amazon best book of 2014 for children up to age 2.