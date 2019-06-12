A yard sale is scheduled at the Stanley Community Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15.
People may donate items for the sale by bringing them to the library the day before the sale. Among the items that will be accepted are appliances, furniture that's in good condition, gardening equipment, kitchen items, art, tools, books and toys. Clothing and electronics are not needed. Proceeds from the sale help fund library services and programs.
The library board meeting has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. It's open to the public.
Music in the Mountains brings Bruce and Beverly Dorcy back to the Stanley Town Square courtyard for a 5 p.m. concert on Wednesday, June 26. There's no admission charged to the chamber music concert that features horn, keyboard and marimba.