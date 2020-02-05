An evening of short, funny play readings is planned in Stanley on March 3, but auditions for the event are scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Stanley library.
People who plan to audition should come prepared to tell a joke. Memorization isn’t required and everyone will get a part, according to a news release from the library. Scenes from “Funny Little Thing Called Love,” are to be performed in March.
Also next week at the library, children can make valentine projects at the drop-off craft night. All materials are provided. The event runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Parents do not have to stick around with their children for this event.
The book “Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness,” is the February book for the Books, Burgers and Brews discussion, set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at Papa Brunee’s. People who want to order dinner should arrive at 5:30 p.m.
The monthly meeting of the library board is set for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. It’s open to the public.