Auditions for Laugh Lines, a night of short, funny play readings, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11 at the Stanley Library.
Julie Rember directs the readings in the event sponsored by the Stanley Community Library. This year’s scenes are from “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged,” a fast-moving compilation of all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield.
Everyone is welcome to participate, no acting experience or memorization is required, Rember said. At auditions people will be asked to tell a joke and read some short scenes together. The performance is Friday, March 8, at Redd Square.
Library trustee Natasha Bernhard is leading an adult Make It class at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at the library. Supplies to paint 3-D hearts to go with miniature teddy bears are provided. Participants can also make chocolate-dipped strawberries.
Cookies and cocoa will be served at the library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, during the winterfest celebration.
Copies of “The Gap of Time: The Winter’s Tale Retold” by Jeanette Winterson are available at the library for the upcoming Books, Burgers, & Brews book club discussion, set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at Redd Square.
Dates for two events have changed. People can learn to play cribbage at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, and compete in the cribbage tournament at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23.
Intrepid bakers went home with their own sourdough starters after a Jan. 30 class at the Stanley Library. Trustee Amanda Anderson showed how to start sourdough using yeast that lives naturally in the air. Participants learned to feed and care for starters. A follow-up class, baking with sourdough, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27.
The library will close Monday, Feb. 18, for Presidents Day.