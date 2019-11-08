The “babies and books” program for preschoolers and their parents has resumed at the Stanley Community Library.
Sessions are held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays for children up to age 3. Children ages 4 and 5 can participate in “learn and play” at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
People may learn about Portugal in a Nov. 9 presentation by Julie and John Rember, who recently visited the country. The presentation begins at 6 p.m.
Other November events include the board meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 and a celebration of Idaho Family Reading Week at 6 p.m. Nov. 14.
The November book club selection is “Borderliners,” described by the Boston Sunday Globe as Peter Høeg’s “brilliant and dystopian book” that is a “uniquely philosophical thriller.” Copies may be checked out at the library before the Nov. 21 discussion at 6 p.m. at Mountain Village Restaurant.
The Stanley library is closed on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and Nov. 28 and 29 for Thanksgiving. Regular library hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays, noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.