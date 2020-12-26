The Stanley Community Library is closed for the holidays from Dec. 24 through Jan. 1.
Regular hours resume on Jan. 2. The library is open from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Masks are required and sanitized hands are appreciated.
A vacancy exists on the library board, to replace Shannon Christiansen. People who want to apply for the board spot should contact library Director Jane Somerville at 208-774-2470.
Monthly book club discussions continue to be held via Zoom. The January discussion is set for Wednesday, Jan. 27. The January book selection is David James Duncan’s “The River Why,” published in 1983. Copies of the book are now available at the library.
The reading challenge group is working on 2021 challenge categories. It meets Jan. 5.