A spring equinox celebration is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at the Stanley library. Participants can plant herb gardens. All materials are provided.
An adult “make it” class at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, will focus on making vinyl bowls from records. Bring your own record or use ones provided by the library.
Programs for young children and their parents continue every week at the Stanley library at 10:30 a.m. Babies and Books, for children up to age 2, meets Tuesdays, while Learn and Play, for children ages 3 to 5, meets Wednesdays.
According to the library’s annual statistical report filed with the Idaho Commission for Libraries, registered users at the Stanley library jumped from 408 in 2017 to 491 in 2018. There were more than 6,100 visits to the library last year. That number doesn’t count people who stayed outside and used the library’s Wi-Fi.
The library holds 7,000 books and other materials, with access to about 5,500 other digital assets through the Idaho Digital Consortium. More than 3,100 items were circulated in 2018, plus 125 interlibrary loans from other libraries. The Stanley library held 61 events last year with more than 800 people attending.