The Custer County Coalition partnered with the Idaho State Liquor Division, Idaho Office of Drug Policy, Challis schools and the Challis Area Health Center on a “sticker shock” campaign for Challis, according to coalition Director Rose Cheff.
Volunteers put stickers on hundreds of sacks that will be used to hold alcohol purchased at the Challis Liquor Store. The bright pink and turquoise stickers state, “Think twice or pay the price. If you provide alcohol to minors, you could face up to $1,000 in fines and one year in jail. Let’s keep Idaho kids alcohol free.”
The campaign is designed to remind people that purchasing or giving alcohol to minors is illegal and has consequences, Cheff said. Cheff said it’s also important to not leave alcoholic beverages where youths can gain access to them. Cheff said surveys conducted by the coalition show that a majority of Challis youths who have had an alcoholic drink got the alcohol from family members or friends.