Aug. 8: high 72, low 51, precip. 0.05
Aug. 9: high 84, low 48, precip. 0.00
Aug. 10: high 85, low 49, precip. 0.00
Aug. 11: high 89, low 47, precip. 0.00
Aug. 12: high 90, low 48, precip. 0.00
Aug. 13: high 87, low 50, precip. 0.00
Aug. 14: high 93, low 53, precip. 0.00
Aug. 15: high 97, low 53, precip. 0.00
Aug. 16: high 97, low 57, precip. 0.00
Aug. 17: high 98, low 54, precip. trace
Aug. 18: high 90, low 64, precip. 0.00
Aug. 19: high 82, low 55, precip. 0.05
Aug. 20: high 62, low 58, precip. 1.04
Aug. 21: high 75, low 58, precip. 0.34
Aug. 22: high 81, low 54, precip. 0.20
Aug. 23: high 80, low 49, precip. 0.06
Aug. 24: high 85, low 47, precip. trace
Aug. 25: high 86, low 54, precip. trace
Aug. 26: high 81, low 52, precip. trace
Aug. 27: high 86, low 55, precip. 0.02
Aug. 28: high 88, low 51, precip. 0.00
Total precipitation since Jan. 1 — 6.93 inches
USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork
maximum flow 948 cfs, minimum flow 498 cfs
Three-day forecast
Friday
High 79 n Low 52
Cloudy
Saturday
High 78 n Low 50
Chance of rain
Sunday
High 73 n Low 48
Rain
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.