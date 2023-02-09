Jan. 24: high 17, low -7, precip. 0.00
Jan. 25: high 26, low 7, precip. 0.00
Jan. 26: high 32, low 7, precip. 0.00
Jan. 27: high 37, low 19, precip. trace
Jan. 28: high 30, low 10, precip. 0.03
Jan. 29: high 10, low -18, precip. trace
Jan. 30: high -2, low -24, precip. 0.00
Jan. 31: high 9, low -17, precip. 0.00
Feb. 1: high 22, low -4, precip. 0.00
Feb. 2: high 22, low -7, precip. 0.00
Feb. 3: high 24, low -1, precip. 0.00
Feb. 4: high 40, low 13, precip. 0.00
Feb. 5: high 39, low 15, precip. trace
Feb. 6: high 40, low 19, precip. 0.00
Total precipitation since Jan. 1—0.57 of an inch
SALMON RIVER
USGS 132965000 below the Yankee Fork
maximum flow 460, minimum flow 328
Three-day forecast
Thursday
High 27 n Low 12
Sunny
Friday
High 35 n Low 16
Saturday
High 34 n Low11
Cloudy
